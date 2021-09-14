Apple unveils new Apple Watch with larger screen

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Apple has a new flagship in its Apple Watch line: the Apple Watch Series 7.

With a new screen, featuring thinner borders, the Series 7’s display area is 20% larger than that of the Series 6 and 50% larger than the Series 3’s. Apple says the Series 7 will be slightly larger overall than its predecessors, but it didn’t say by how much.

The new watch will also feature redesigned and enlarged buttons to make it easier to interact with the device. And it will allow 50% more text on-screen than its predecessor, meaning people won’t have to scroll as much to read messages or emails.

As the watch is Apple’s gateway to fitness enthusiasts, the Series 7 boasts improved durability, with a crack-resistant front crystal, dust resistance, water resistance, and, like its predecessor, 18-hour battery life.

Charging the watch will be a quicker affair as well, as the Series 7 will use a USB-C charger, instead of the USB-A previous models have used. Apple says that will result in a 30% faster charge time. And just eight minutes of charging is enough for eight hours of sleep tracking.

Apple Watch Series 7, with prices starting at $399, will hit stores later this fall, the company said, without giving a precise date. Meanwhile, the entry-level Apple Watch, the Series 3, will see its price drop to $199, and the mid-level SE will start at $279.