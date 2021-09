Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. A top-of-Sunburn shoutout to Chris Dudley of The Southern Group. Everyone’s pal turns 5-0 today. Chris, I’ll never forget that conversation we had all those years ago at Cassis; it sort of launched it all. Your brother, Charlie, also wishes you a happy birthday: “What an honor and privilege to be Chris’ brother. He has never met a stranger; his love and devotion to his bride and boys is unmatched, and I love and admire him more as time marches on. Happy 50th to my little brother.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO