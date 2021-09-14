CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDK12 Defects Are an Indicator for the Effectiveness of PARP Inhibitors in mCRPC

Cover picture for the articleAccording to new research, patients with a CDK12 mutation had a sensitivity to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Looking at the use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) tests as a predicative means of testing in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) researchers found a slightly higher alteration frequency of CDK12 in their cohort of patients with mCRPC. According to research published in the official Journal of the National Comprehensive Network, this frequency indicated that patients with a CDK12 mutation had a sensitivity to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

