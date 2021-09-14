CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin's Four-Legged Fall — DOGE Slides to 9th Market Cap Position Dropping 18% Last Month

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe infamous dogecoin was one of the first meme-based digital currencies and it’s safe to say that the coin inspired a myriad of meme-focused or joke tokens meant to be used for fun. However, while dogecoin has had a phenomenal 2021 rising 8,515% in 12 months, during the last month dogecoin prices have stagnated a great deal. At one time, dogecoin held the fourth largest market capitalization but today, the original meme-coin’s overall market valuation has slid to the ninth position.

The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
Zacks.com

4 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Bet on Amid September Market Meltdown

The number of new COVID-19 cases and the market both displayed a rising trend in the last three months. The job market gained consistently in this period, reflecting a stable economy. In August, particularly, unemployment rates were lower in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states. Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in three states, and was unchanged in 36 states and the District — per the data by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.
Elon Musk
etftrends.com

Markets on Track for Worst Month Since Fall of 2020

China’s Evergrande Group, touting the world’s largest debt of any publicly traded real estate management or development company and one of China’s biggest lenders, is facing potential default on its billions of dollars of debt. News has impacted markets as investors scramble out of riskier securities, sending markets tumbling, reports the Wall Street Journal.
cryptonews.com

Dogecoin Under Avalanche Threat as DOGE on Verge of Top 10

Dogecoin (DOGE) is on the verge of falling out of the top 10 list of the most valuable cryptoassets following the heavy losses it has suffered in the past two weeks, while some other cryptoassets outperformed this meme coin. At 11:16 UTC, DOGE was down 10.5% over the past 24...
Benzinga

Is The Doge Sick? Why Dogecoin Could Be In For A Bigger Drop

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was apparently preparing for a bullish turn, but a recent downward movement of the whole crypto market is crashing all bullish dreams for the world's leading memecoin. What Happened: Dogecoin is trading at $0.2144 after losing about 10% over the last 24 hours. The coin was simply...
MarketWatch

Lucid Group stock rallies 13%, poised for best gain in nearly 5 months

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rallied more than 13% in late trading Tuesday, headed for their highest close since July 1, when it closed at $27.72, and on pace for the largest one-day percent increase since April 26, when they rose more than 16%. The stock has gained for five straight sessions, advancing more than 40% in the period. Electric-car maker Lucid, which went public in July, has picked up a few nods from Wall Street analysts in recent days, including a buy rating from B. of A. Securities last week. Lucid shares have gained 170% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
Benzinga

Could Baby Dogecoin See A Jump Like Dogecoin Did Earlier This Year?

Baby Dogecoin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) shares are trading lower Monday in a down cryptocurrency market. The crypto is trading lower alongside Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and other popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Baby Dogecoin was down 5.14% at $0.000000000775 at last check. Baby Dogecoin Daily Chart Analysis.
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin price heads south toward $0.10, DOGE bulls show little opposition

Dogecoin price drops nearly -15% Modest recovery during the Tuesday trading session limits losses to -11.4% from the Monday open. Bulls fail to show an interest in supporting price, bears to drive Dogecoin towards $0.185 and $0.125. Dogecoin price action points to a continuation of the downside pressure it has...
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
financemagnates.com

Market Cap of Dogecoin Drops below Solana, Polkadot, and USDC

Dogecoin saw a substantial drop in retail interest during the last few weeks as the price of DOGE lost nearly 30% of its value since 23 August 2021. As a result, Dogecoin’s market cap dropped sharply during the mentioned period. According to Coinmarketcap, DOGE is down by nearly 10% in...
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin price reaches key support, suggesting a 40% rebound for DOGE

Dogecoin price is currently hovering above the $0.213 support barrier. A retest of $0.193 is plausible before DOGE sparks an ascent to $0.268. A decisive close below $0.179 will invalidate the bullish thesis. Dogecoin price has been lacking volatility for the past 11 days, but the recent sell-off seems to...
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE trading downwards to the $0.20 zone

According to Dogecoin price analysis, the market appears to be bearish. The pair DOGE/USD is attempting to break out of $0.25, which it has done on two occasions now. Dogecoin has been trading inside a tight trading range for the past several days, with sharply declining price action. On Monday, the $0.2500 overhead resistance was broken more strongly, while subsequent upsides were rejected, pulling the meme coin into a tight trading range. As a result, we anticipate the DOGE/USD pair to decline further and test a significant support level at $0.2300 in the short term.
FOXBusiness

Energy stocks resist market’s September slide

Even with stocks skidding to their worst day in four months, energy remains the top-performing sector in the market. Shares of oil-and-gas companies tumbled 3% on Monday amid a marketwide rout sparked by troubles in China’s property market, but the energy sector is still the brightest spot in a down September for stocks. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 lead the broad index’s 11 other sectors this month, with a 1.2% decline.
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE/USD is bearish in the next 24 hours

According to Dogecoin price analysis, the market appears to be bearish. The Bollinger bands are narrow on the 4- hour price analysis indicating that DOGE is experiencing low volatility. DOGE/USD is currently trading at $0.22. After being trapped inside a tight trading range for several days, Dogecoin gradually declined in...
