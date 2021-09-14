Dogecoin's Four-Legged Fall — DOGE Slides to 9th Market Cap Position Dropping 18% Last Month

Shares of Lucid Group Inc. rallied more than 13% in late trading Tuesday, headed for their highest close since July 1, when it closed at $27.72, and on pace for the largest one-day percent increase since April 26, when they rose more than 16%. The stock has gained for five straight sessions, advancing more than 40% in the period. Electric-car maker Lucid, which went public in July, has picked up a few nods from Wall Street analysts in recent days, including a buy rating from B. of A. Securities last week. Lucid shares have gained 170% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO