Dogecoin's Four-Legged Fall — DOGE Slides to 9th Market Cap Position Dropping 18% Last Month
The infamous dogecoin was one of the first meme-based digital currencies and it’s safe to say that the coin inspired a myriad of meme-focused or joke tokens meant to be used for fun. However, while dogecoin has had a phenomenal 2021 rising 8,515% in 12 months, during the last month dogecoin prices have stagnated a great deal. At one time, dogecoin held the fourth largest market capitalization but today, the original meme-coin’s overall market valuation has slid to the ninth position.news.bitcoin.com
