CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Where Do You Work While You’re Listening To Win $25 Thousand Dollars?

973rivercountry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you’re listening to win, let us know where you work! So we can give you, your office, store, restaurant, or wherever a shout on the radio!. The past year has been difficult for everyone, but we’re making it a little better by handing out loads of money this Fall! Each weekday starting September 16th, you’ve got a chance to win $100 every hour from 8am through 5pm, plus every winner will qualify for a chance at the grand prize of $25,000!

www.973rivercountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

We’re Delivering Flint’s Best, Donna’s Donuts To Where You Work

We're going to make your Monday morning a little more bearable with the best donuts and coffee in Flint from Donna's Donuts. You can ask anyone in Genesee County where the best donuts in the area come from, and more often than not, you'll hear Donna's Donuts. They have been a staple of Genesee County for 60 years, and are still going strong. While Donna's is known for their world famous Nutty Donuts, they are always introducing new products. Recently the Devils Food Nutties came out, and now they're working on a new surprise for Fall.
FLINT, MI
edinboroonline.com

You Are Where You Are Supposed To Be

The head of a company survived 9/11 because his son started Kindergarten. Another man was alive because it was his turn to bring donuts. One woman was late because her alarm clock didn’t go off on time. Another was late, stuck on the NJ Turnpike because of an accident and...
InspireMore

‘Dad, it’s weird, but I think I pooped my pants!’ Minutes later, it hits me. ‘That’s not poop!’: Dad transforms into ‘the period fairy’ after realizing daughter is experiencing first cycle

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. ‘Dad, it’s weird, but think I pooped my pants!’ So, I rush to school, bring her a change of undies, put the old ones in a bag, and rush back to my conference call. I threw the bag in the kitchen trash.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Daydreaming#The National Keyword
EatThis

20% of People Never Clean This Item in Their Kitchen, Data Says

Even for the biggest neat freaks, cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. That's especially true when it comes to your kitchen, where years' worth of built-up grease and grime make cleaning a particularly arduous endeavor. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 20% of people polled had never cleaned this one thing in their kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In South Dakota

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Wanna get away? No, we aren’t talking about booking an expensive flight and leaving the greatest state in the country, but instead escaping to someplace secluded for a night or 2. Does this sound like your ideal vacation? If so, you will want to book a stay at this historic South Dakota cabin that costs […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In South Dakota Costs Less Than $60 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
telegram.com

Then & Now: Do you know where this is?

It's been nearly 25 years since a Big Mac was carried out the door of this McDonald's. The storefront restaurant shown in this week's Then photo closed for good in May 1997. It had been a go-to place for young families and teens for 23 years. It left the neighborhood...
RESTAURANTS
b969fm.com

Five Productive Things to Do When You’re Bored at Work

The next time you’re bored at work, why not do something productive?. Here are five things you can do, including a few that might help advance your career . . . 1. Look into more education or training. If you’re bored, it probably means you can handle more responsibility. Improving your work skillset is never a bad idea.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
sportswar.com

Just play along . . . like you do at work.

Just back from my first-ever visit to an Apple store. That was creepy! -- great2bahokie 09/13/2021 1:34PM. You got in without an appointment? The one near me..need an appt ** -- capitals1 09/13/2021 2:39PM. We had to go in NYC a couple of years back when the wife broke her...
STARBUCKS
WIVB

Where do you park for a downtown show? You are going to need an app

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Now that Buffalo’s theatre season is back, parking could lead to some unwanted drama unless you go prepared. An out-of-town visitor got more than she bargained for, coming out of a downtown show. If you are going to Shea’s, for instance, unless you get there early...
BUFFALO, NY
goodmenproject.com

Relationship Alive! When You’re the One Doing ALL the Work

— What do you do when you feel like you’re the only one doing the work in your relationship? When things would just fall apart if you weren’t on top of it? Or what can you do if things aren’t going so well, and you’re the only one who seems to care enough to try and make things different? And how do you know when it’s time to stop trying…and walk away? It turns out there are a lot of options available to you – and some of them will probably surprise you!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hotel Online

You’re Terminated: Three Reasons Customers Will Stop Doing Business With You

One of the favorite chapters I wrote in my recent book, I’ll Be Back: How to Get Customers to Come Back Again and Again, was about why customers would terminate their relationship with you. Yes, the word terminate ties into the movie Terminator, which somehow became a theme in the background of the book. So, why would a customer terminate his or her relationship with you?
ECONOMY
Susan Kelley

Grab A Cuppa - Best Remote Spots to Work if You're Not Back in the Office

Many Baltimoreans are still working from home, or at least not working from a traditional office, and yet lots of great spots that are 'not home' have opened up for remote work. If you are one of the many who just need to get out of your guest-bedroom-turned-office for a while and work in a more social atmosphere, never fear, there are some great spots to grab a latte and your laptop and get crackin'
BALTIMORE, MD
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You’re Not Ready To Accept That Summer Is Over

A dishonest scheme; a fraud. Yes, we’ve all been scammed. Swindled. Taken for absolute mugs. But we’re not going to let anyone or anything take us for a mug. That's why we’ve created this list of restaurants to help reclaim the summer that was so rudely stolen from us all. From brisket buns, to terraces that’ll make you feel like you’re on holiday, these are the restaurants that, rain or shine, will bring that summer energy to your life. At least until you’re ready to accept that we’re in September.
RESTAURANTS
Pioneer Press

Do you call out, ‘On your left’? If so, you’re sainted!

Sainted to all the bike riders on our hiking trails who give us an “on your left” call out, and thanks for teaching your children the same courtesy. Some of us seniors don’t have the good hearing that allows us to hear bikers coming from behind. You will always get...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy