Usmani Considers Possible Treatments for a Patient With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Case-Based Peer Perspectives Spotlight Live, Case-Based Roundtable Meeting Spotlight September 2021:Hematologic Malignancies,. Two year after being diagnosed with stage II multiple myeloma, a 78-year-old female patient was still receiving daratumumab plus lenalidomide maintenance and presented with mild fatigue during a routine follow-up. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Saad...www.targetedonc.com
Comments / 0