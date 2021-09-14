Usmani Considers Possible Treatments for a Patient With Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Best practices for talking with patients about the importance of rapid initiation of therapy for HIV, and other important topics related to their treatment options. Frank J. Palella, MD: The way in which health care providers approach the initiation of first-ever therapy is pivotal because we need to do several things. We need to present our clients—persons with HIV— with the knowledge, with the information that therapy is available and that it’s needed. We have to appear in the role of adviser and not be dictatorial. We don’t use sentences like, “You need to be on therapy” or “You should do this.” We should ask questions that engage. “Are you aware that good therapies exist for HIV? Are you aware that being infected with HIV constitutes a scenario in which there is some urgency to get therapy started?” These conversations need to include not merely education but also solicitation from the person with HIV as to what their thoughts are: their preexisting attitudes, beliefs, and level of information regarding what HIV therapy is.

