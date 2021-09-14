CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall Branch, TN

Carol Horton Morrell

erwinrecord.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Horton Morrell, 88, of Fall Branch, passed into Heaven on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her home.Carol served the Lord her entire life.She attended Glenwood Baptist Church, Indian Springs Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church in Erwin.Carol was currently a member of Lovelace Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, played the piano and organ.In later years she served as the choir director.Carol had worked at Sears and also had owned and operated Carol’s Florist in the Indian Springs Community.Her last job was working as a florist and owner and operator of Mountain View Florist in Erwin.Carol will be dearly missed by all.She was an excellent cook, painter, and an accomplished cake decorator.

www.erwinrecord.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Fall Branch, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Baptist Church#First Baptist Church#Sears
NBC News

Arkansas man sues Texas doctor who admitted he violated state's strict new abortion law

An Arkansas man sued a Texas abortion provider Monday in what is believed to be the first lawsuit filed since the state's restrictive abortion law was enacted. The man, Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer who was convicted of federal tax evasion in 2009, sued Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who publicly admitted to performing an abortion that was illegal under the new law, known as S.B. 8.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy