Carol Horton Morrell, 88, of Fall Branch, passed into Heaven on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her home.Carol served the Lord her entire life.She attended Glenwood Baptist Church, Indian Springs Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church in Erwin.Carol was currently a member of Lovelace Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, played the piano and organ.In later years she served as the choir director.Carol had worked at Sears and also had owned and operated Carol’s Florist in the Indian Springs Community.Her last job was working as a florist and owner and operator of Mountain View Florist in Erwin.Carol will be dearly missed by all.She was an excellent cook, painter, and an accomplished cake decorator.