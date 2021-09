Andrews caught three of five targets for 20 yards in Monday night's 33-27 overtime loss to the Raiders. Andrews struggled to make an impact to open the season, but even so only Sammy Watkins (eight) and Marquise Brown (six) saw more targets than him on the Ravens. After recently cashing in with a long-term extension, Andrews will hope to put forth an improved showing in Week 2 versus Kansas City, even though he's never topped 25 receiving yards in three games against the AFC West powerhouse so far in his career.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO