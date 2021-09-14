CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon boosts pay, targets 125,000 hires amid labor shortage

By GILES TURNER AND MATT DAY
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Amazon.com Inc. boosted pay as it looks to hire 125,000 warehouse and shipping workers amid a tight U.S. labor market. The e-commerce giant said starting wages for open jobs in logistics average $18 an hour, or 20% more than the $15-an-hour base pay the company set back in 2018, with signing bonuses of as much as $3,000 in some locations. Earlier this month, Amazon pledged to hire 40,000 people to fill corporate and tech roles.

www.kansascity.com

