Amazon boosts pay, targets 125,000 hires amid labor shortage

CVS Health announced it will attempt to hire 25,000 additional workers for clinical and retail positions as the U.S. labor shortage continues to impact business. The large retail pharmacy and drugstore chain will hold a mass hiring event later this week where it will hire full-time and part-time retail workers as well as pharmacists, technicians and nurses, according to a CVS Health press release Monday. Like many U.S. employers, CVS is struggling to keep its locations fully staffed amid an ongoing labor shortage that has worsened even as the economy has recovered, The Wall Street Journal reported.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO