CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Stopping the Fentanyl scourge means securing the border and our mail

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLu7U_0bvs03ZS00
© Getty Images

Comedian Kate Quigley is out of the hospital and recovering from a suspected overdose of cocaine and Fentanyl. She was lucky. Her fellow laugh-makers, Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, died from the same mix that was allegedly shared at the Venice Beach, Calif., party. Quigley’s friend, Natalie Williamson, also succumbed.

It is difficult to understate the level of carnage being caused by Fentanyl, a cheap, synthetic opioid that sinister dealers mix in with other drugs. Fentanyl is dozens times more potent than heroin and morphine. Just a tiny amount can shut the brain and major organs down, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health advise first responders treating Fentanyl overdoses to wear Nitrile gloves and PPE. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration shares this fiendish fact: “Approximately 666,666 counterfeit pills can be manufactured from 1 kilogram of pure Fentanyl.”

Fentanyl, or one of its myriad variants, played a role in the deaths of rock stars Tom Petty and Prince, rapper Lil Peep and other big name musicians.

Fentanyl also is killing and wrecking average Americans. More than 50,000 died from it last year alone. When I visited Ohio this summer, a dear friend told me about a family member overdosing on Fentanyl. The woman, in her 20s, survived, but has been held in a hospital’s psychiatric ward for additional treatment. My friend and her family hope she returns to sanity eventually — as do her four children, who now must live with family caregivers.

Fentanyl was invented in the 1950s and does have legitimate medical uses for pain management. Hardly anyone was using it illicitly until about 15 years ago. Then, the internet changed everything according to Ben Westhoff, author of the book “Fentanyl, Inc.” Rogue chemists found online scientific articles on the chemistry of Fentanyl and began making and then selling it.

To date, most of the Fentanyl coming into America appears to arrive through the southern border, carried from labs and drug dealers’ compounds in Mexico. We all know that policing the massive southern border is a complicated undertaking. Yet, the recent surge in crossings and arrests underscores the importance of stepping up the effort to stop illicit entries and smuggling. One would hope the Biden administration is acutely aware that a failure to control the border means more Americans will die from Fentanyl, and that he is acting upon it. One would be forgiven for fearing otherwise.

Some Fentanyl, however, comes via the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in small envelopes and packages, which are ordered online and flow in from China. Back in 2018, Congress enacted the bipartisan Synthetics Trafficking & Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act. Senator Rob Portman , (R-Ohio), led the effort to pass the law and played a key role in exposing how drug traffickers exploit the mail.

The law’s central feature is the requirement that the Postal Service refuse any foreign mail that does not have advanced electronic data detailing who is sending it, what the contents are, and where it is going. The law required this mandate to take effect on Jan. 1, — yet it has not been fully implemented. Dope labs can still drop Fentanyl in international mail destined for America.

What happened? In part, the problem was that the Trump-led Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was slow to issue the regulations to get the job done. In December, Portman and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs gave CBP a little more time, and the agency issued a not-quite final rule in March. The rule puts off fining the USPS for accepting mail without AED another year.

Fully implementing the STOP Act is not as easy as it sounds, notes Kate Muth, executive director of the trade organization, International Mailers Advisory Group. During a recent conversation, she told me some nations “still do much of their retail postal operations manually and have to move now to convert paper customs forms to provide advanced data electronically.” Full implementation of the law also has faltered because the USPS — which has made progress — sometimes lets packages into America despite hold requests from the CBP.

The Biden administration and Congress should direct the USPS to reject more international mail without AED. They also must ensure the CBP has the people and computing power to analyze the big data flowing to look for suspicious activities, and make it a top priority.

Three years have passed since the enactment of the STOP Act and far more years have gone by since illicit Fentanyl started pouring into the country. Enough is enough. It is past time to secure the border and the mail.

Kevin R. Kosar (@kevinrkosar) is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Comments / 0

Related
floridianpress.com

DHS Secretary Claims ‘Our Borders Are Not Open’

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas visited Del Rio International bridge in Texas Monday where nearly 15,000 migrants, the majority being Haitian nationals are living in impromptu makeshift camps, continuing to make the false assertion despite seeing firsthand the beleaguered border town that the U.S. southern “border are not open.”
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Antelope Valley Press

Civilians help Border Patrol free up agents

SAN DIEGO — Dozens, even hundreds, of asylum-seeking migrants often wait hours to surrender to US Border Patrol agents, but the thousands of Haitians gathered at a bridge in the small Texas border town of Del Rio may be unprecedented and point to a glaring problem with the federal police agency’s staffing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kait 8

2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large quantity of fentanyl was seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Memphis. Officers seized 2.85 kilos of fentanyl at an express consignment hub. According to the area port director, the shipment had the potential to overdose or kill 1.425 million people. The shipment came from Michoacan, Mexico.
MEMPHIS, TN
myrgv.com

LETTERS: Close borders, stop COVID-19

Joe Biden and Democrats don’t care about the health of U.S. citizens. They keep frightening us about the dangers of the Delta variant of COVID-19. If they really cared, they would take immediate steps to shut down the border to illegal immigration. Period!. Thousands of illegal immigrants are pouring into...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

Let’s not forget our southern border crisis

The calamitous results of Biden’s inhumane border crisis persist. Our national attention has been diverted to other policy disasters such as the surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the soaring inflation and underperforming economy, the unabated indoctrination of our student-children that everyone is a racist, and America is the “great Satan.” Not to mention the lawlessness and violent crime in Democrat-run cities.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Rob Portman
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Border Crossings#Homeland Security#Ppe#Americans#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service#Trump#Cbp#Aed#Kevinrkosar
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
classiccountry1045.com

FBI Confirms Gabby Petito’s Body Has Been Recovered

“On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” said Charles Jones, an agent for FBI Denver. “As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts are prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Hill

The Hill

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy