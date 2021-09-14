CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Putin knocks US, Turkey during meeting with Syria's Assad

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAhDq_0bvrzxPM00
© Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a swipe at the United States and Turkey on Monday during a meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad in Moscow.

During the meeting, Putin knocked foreign forces in Syria without a United Nations mandate, a criticism directed at the U.S. and Turkey.

The Kremlin said Tuesday that the presence of the countries "undermines your ability to use your best efforts to consolidate the country and promote recovery at a pace that would have been possible if the legitimate government controlled the entire country," according to a report from Reuters.

While both the U.S. and Turkey are considered occupiers to the Syrian state, Russia and Iran's presence is condoned by the Syrian government, according to the wire service.

The comments come amid continued conflict in Syria that began in 2011 against insurgent forces in the country. Russia and Iran have played important roles in helping Assad consolidate power in the area and retake Syrian territories.

"Terrorists sustained very serious damage, and the Syrian government, headed by you, controls 90 percent of the territories," Putin said, according to Reuters, citing the Kremlin.

However, Reuters noted that the U.N. Commission of Inquiry reported that Assad is in control of 70 percent of the country's territories.

Turkish forces are currently present in much of the north and northwest of Syria, assisting anti-Assad rebels, according to Reuters. U.S. military in the country helps Kurdish militias.

Assad praised Russian and Syrian forces in "liberating occupied territories" and was critical of some "antihuman" sanctions other countries placed on Syria, Reuters noted.

The United States tightened sanctions on Syria last year in an effort to force Assad to end the decadelong war.

Comments / 3

Related
AFP

Pro-Kremlin party on track for majority after crackdown

President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party was on track to win a strong majority in a parliamentary vote, results showed Monday, after an election that followed an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition. With 50 percent of votes counted, United Russia was ahead with 46.11 percent of the vote, followed by the Communist Party with 21.40 percent. The vote came in the wake of a clampdown that saw Putin's best-known domestic foe Alexei Navalny jailed -- after he returned to Russia following a poisoning he blames on the Kremlin -- and his organisations banned as "extremist". In the lead-up to the election, all of Navalny's top allies were arrested or fled the country, with anyone associated with his groups kept from running.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Europe rights court rules Russia behind Litvinenko murder

Europe's top rights court on Tuesday ruled that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko, a verdict swiftly rejected by Moscow. Litvinenko died after drinking tea laced with the radioactive isotope Polonium 210 at a London hotel, in a case that has weighed on relations between Britain and Russia ever since. Before dying, Litvinenko issued a message blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, and opponents have seen the killing as one of the first in a line of Kremlin-backed assassination plots against dissidents. "Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK," said the Strasbourg-based The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Erdogan and Putin to Discuss Syria in Sochi - Turkish Officials

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia later this month for talks with President Vladimir Putin about the violence in northwestern Syria, where Moscow and Ankara back opposing sides, two Turkish officials said on Friday. Turkey supports fighters who sought to topple President Bashar al-Assad, while Russia...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
MilitaryTimes

Putin slams presence of US, Turkish troops in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Tuesday. Putin was referring to hundreds of U.S. troops stationed in...
MILITARY
neworleanssun.com

Putin, Assad Meet For First Time In Over A Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow to discuss military cooperation against the remaining rebel-held areas in Syria, state media in Damascus reported on September 14. Russia, along with Iran, has provided crucial military support to Assad in Syria's 10-year conflict, which began with...
POLITICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Putin receives Assad and charges against US and Turkish forces in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Monday. The visit, which has only been made public this Tuesday, is the first of the Syrian leader to his great ally, Russia, since 2018, when he traveled to Sochi, and the first in the Kremlin since 2015. At the meeting, in which he showed Once again his support for Assad, Putin charged against the presence of “foreign forces” in Syria “without the decision of the UN”, referring to the United States and Turkey, and that they are an “obstacle” to the “consolidation” of the country.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Syrian War#Russian#United Nations#Kremlin#Reuters#Turkish#Kurdish
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Kremlin's party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

Russia's ruling party will get 324 of the 450 seats in the next national parliament, election authorities announced Tuesday. The number is less than the pro-Kremlin party, United Russia won in the previous election but still an overwhelming majority. Retaining the party's dominance in the State Duma was widely seen as crucial for the Kremlin ahead of Russia's presidential election in 2024. President Vladimir Putin’s current term expires that year, and he is expected either to seek reelection or to choose another strategy to stay in power. A parliament the Kremlin can control could be key to both...
POLITICS
UPI News

Taliban's windfall from U.S. withdrawal: $83B in weapons

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Many pundits believe U.S. President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the biggest military defeat in American history. Biden's decision to end the "forever war" has certainly handed a windfall to the Taliban and their al-Qaida allies. The United States left behind $83 billion worth of weapons, including around 208 aircraft, 2,000 armored vehicles, 600,000 small arms, 32,000 grenades, mortars, rockets and bombs and 30 million rounds of ammunition.
MILITARY
AFP

Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that a fight for a democratic Russia was a long game after the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary polls. Claims of widespread fraud in 2011 sparked huge protests led by Navalny, who was arrested last January and jailed on old fraud charges following a poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent he blamed on the Kremlin.
POLITICS
AFP

Iran wants nuclear talks to result in lifting of all sanctions: Raisi

Iran's new ultraconservative president on Tuesday voiced support for renewed nuclear negotiations in his international debut even as he hailed what he termed the decline of US hegemony. He repeated the clerical state's stance that nuclear weapons are religiously prohibited, a position that has been met with skepticism notably by Israel, which has carried out a sabotage campaign to delay Iran's nuclear work.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume in few weeks

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday that talks with world powers over reviving its 2015 nuclear deal would resume in a few weeks, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported. "Every meeting requires prior coordination and the preparation of an agenda. As previously emphasised, the Vienna talks...
MIDDLE EAST
kion546.com

Putin hails Medvedev’s win over Djokovic in US Open final

MOSCOW (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has received congratulations from the Kremlin after ending Russia’s 16-year wait for a men’s Grand Slam title with victory over Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open. President Vladimir Putin hailed a “brilliant victory” in an official message of congratulations. Putin says the win shows “how real champions play.” The last Russian to win a tennis major was Maria Sharapova in 2014. The last Russian man to achieve the feat was Marat Safin in 2005. Medvedev tells Russian TV he wants to tennis to continue to improve in his home country.
TENNIS
Fox News

Jen Psaki taken aback after CBS anchor criticizes 'very bad behavior' by US: 'We don't see it that way'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was taken aback Tuesday after CBS anchor Gayle King criticized recent "very bad behavior" by the U.S. internationally. King noted on "CBS Mornings" that "there's a lot of incoming" at the White House these days, given a recent spate of negative headlines at home and abroad for the Biden administration. After Psaki previewed President Joe Biden's Tuesday address before the United Nations General Assembly as forward-looking, King added that Biden couldn't "ignore what has happened before."
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy