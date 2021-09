WASHINGTON — The White House is urging Congress to approve at least $24 billion — and likely more — for disaster relief, saying that the aid should be included in a short-term spending bill expected this month. That tally includes $14 billion for recovery costs related to extreme weather events including hurricanes, floods and wildfires during the last […] The post White House seeks at least $24B to aid Louisiana, other states struck by hurricanes, wildfires appeared first on Daily Montanan.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO