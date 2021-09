Nola allowed three runs on five hits and struck out 10 in 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus Colorado on Sunday. For the third time in his last four starts, Nola didn't walk a batter. The only mistake on his ledger Sunday was a three-run home run to Garrett Hampson in the fifth inning. Nola remains without a win in his last nine starts, though he's taken only two losses in that span despite failing to complete six innings in seven of those outings. For the year, the right-hander has a 4.58 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 202:35 K:BB in 163 innings. He'll try to get back in the win column next weekend in a projected road start versus the Mets.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO