Charles Co to hold Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops

By Charles County Public Information Office
 7 days ago

The Department of Public Works is partnering with the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center and the University of Maryland Extension to host a rain barrel and compost workshop event. This event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Public Works Facilities Building parking lot (10430 Audie Lane, La Plata). Workshops are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Register a www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach . Advanced registration is required. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 13 .

Rain Barrel Workshop

  • Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, and how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways.
  • Become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit. Residents within the Town of La Plata and the Town of Indian Head are not eligible to receive the Stormwater Remediation Fee Credit.
  • For more information, contact Jackie Takacs at 240-393-6508 or jtakacs@umd.edu or Stephanie Lowery at 301-932-3440.

Composting Workshop

  • In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting. Registrants can receive a free plastic GEOBIN® or get instructions on making a wire bin at home.
  • For more information, call Meg Romero at 301-932-3599.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Online Sales and Telework Grant Program Applications Accepted Until Nov. 1

The Charles County Economic Development Department will begin accepting applications for Online Sales and Telework Grants beginning Monday, Sept. 13. Any Charles County-based, for-profit business is eligible for up to $5,000 for expenses related to creating an online sales framework and/or offering employees telework opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants are available for new purchases or as reimbursement for previous purchases, provided they meet program criteria.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
