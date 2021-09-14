CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES 2022 Registration Is Now Open

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS—The Consumer Technology Association has announced that registration is now open for CES 2022 in Las Vegas between January 5 to 8. CES 2022 will bring together over 1100 companies from across the globe showcasing the latest in digital health, food tech, automotive tech, NFTs, gaming, smart home and more, the group said.

www.tvtechnology.com

tvtechnology.com

Ampersand Launches Its Total TV Measurement Solution

NEW YORK—Ampersand has announced the availability of its Total TV Measurement solution for advertisers and agencies. The solution offers brands as well as local advertisers the ability to unify and consolidate the measurement of audience-based media delivery across all of their TV investment channels – including network, spot and addressable–and carry out campaigns across Ampersand's full footprint of multiscreen TV supply, the company said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvtechnology.com

Vewd Launches Vewd Core 4.22

OSLO, Norway—OTT software tech provider Vewd hjas released Vewd Core 4.22, the latest version of Vewd’s HTML5 and streaming SDK for connected TV devices. New features in the latest Vewd Core enable video calling and advanced advertising. Vewd Core is available for connected devices running Linux, Android TV, AOSP, and RDK.
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Tegna Says It Received Takeover Offers

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has announced that the company has received takeover offers and said it is reviewing them. “Tegna today confirmed the company has recently received acquisition proposals,” the company said in a September 21, statement. “Consistent with its fiduciary duty to Tegna shareholders, the Board will carefully review and evaluate these proposals.”
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Newsy Revamps News Teams in Run-up to OTA Launch

In preparation for its October launch as the country’s only over-the-air live 24 hour news network, Newsy has launched a new programming lineup and revamped its news teams. CINCINNATI—In preparation for an October launch as the country’s only free, over-the-air live 24/7 news network, Newsy has unveiled a new programming lineup, and revamped its news teams.
TV & VIDEOS
onmsft.com

Registration for Microsoft Ignite's free 2021 digital event in November is now open

Microsoft previously announced that a second Ignite 2021, the (semi-) annual conference for IT pros, "decision-makers, developers, data professionals, security professionals and others," would happen as another all digital event on November 2-4, 2021, and now it's open for registration. According to an email sent out to interested followers, Ignite...
COMPUTERS
tvtechnology.com

LPTV Industry Endorses Local Journalism Sustainability Act

STAMFORD, Conn.—The newly launched LPTV Broadcasters Association has come out in favor of the Local Journalist Sustainability Act, which would provide financial support for local journalism and has been endorsed by the NAB and a host of other organizations. The sponsors are Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Birmingham Star

Sber opens registration for international AI Journey conference

This year's Artificial Intelligence Journey 2021, a DS/AI online conference and a key event of Russia's Year of Science and Technology, will be held on November 10?12, 2021. As was the case last year, the event will last for three days. On day one, experts will address business and AI development issues, the role of new technology in ESG and sustainable development, and will discuss how AI affects social life and economic sectors. A special track on AI ethics is scheduled. Day two, Science Day, will be dedicated to the latest AI solutions and will see the announcement of Sber AI products, an awards ceremony for the winners of the AI Journey Contest (an international online competition in DS and AI for adults), and an award ceremony for AIIJC (an international AI competition for children organized by Sber and AI Russia). On day three a conference for middle- and high-school children interested in DS and AI (AI Journey Junior) will be held.
ENGINEERING
tvtechnology.com

New NAB Ad Campaign Emphasizes the Importance of Local Broadcast Journalism

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a time when misinformation is running rampant on social media, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has launched new spots underscoring the importance of fact-based broadcast radio and television journalism. The new spots are designed to highlight the work of broadcasters to deliver trusted, reliable coverage of the...
TV & VIDEOS
tvtechnology.com

MediaKind Promotes Allen Broome to CEO

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has announced the appointment of Allen Broome as the company’s new CEO. In the last two year Broome has led MediaKind’s Research and Development organization as company’s CTO and was vice president of cloud engineering at Comcast Cable before joining MediaKind. Since joining MediaKind in October 2019 as...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

SK Telecom, Sinclair Advance 5G-based UHD Broadcasting

SEOUL—The South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom is working to develop cloud-based 5G-based convergence broadcasting services that use AI to upres HD content to 4K, UHD content, according to reporting in the Aju Business Daily. The work is being done as part of SKT's CAST.ERA joint venture with the Sinclair Broadcasting Group.
WORLD
rpgsite.net

Ragnarok Origin Pre-registration open in North America

Gravity has opened pre-registration in North America for Ragnarok Origin — a mobile re-envisioning of classic MMORPG Ragnarok Online — set to release for iOS and Android mobile devices. No release date has been announced, but a closed beta date is said to be held soon. A commercial video, press...
VIDEO GAMES
tvtechnology.com

TV Tech's Guide to Lighting Now Available

As lighting for professional media production has advanced over the past decade, flexibility in terms of remote control and improved energy efficiency has helped media production companies save money and enhance their look. In our latest ebook, we examine the latest trends in professional lighting for television, as producers try...
TV & VIDEOS
unl.edu

Registration open for Virtual Water for Food Global Forum

The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute will hold the Water for Food Global Forum, a free and virtual series of events throughout October. The event will convene leading international experts, growers and organizations to work towards achieving global water and food security. The forum will focus on integrating knowledge and practice.
LINCOLN, NE
tvtechnology.com

2021 NAB Show Cancelled

NAB announced this morning that it is cancelling the 2021 NAB Show, which was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, Oct. 9-13. The announcement comes after a number of its largest exhibitors, including Sony, Canon, Panasonic and Ross all announced that they were pulling out of the show, citing concerns over COVID-19. The association said it plans to offer select virtual sessions through its Amplify portal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tvtechnology.com

Average AI & Data Tech Salary Hits $146K, per O’Reilly

BOSTON—O’Reilly’s newly released "2021 Data/AI Salary Survey" report shows that professionals in the hot AI and data tech areas continue to be richly rewarded, with an average salary of $146,000. That stands in stark contrast to an SBE 2021 survey that found the average TV chief engineer salary was $77,122...
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

intoPIX Introduces New Range of Compact JPEG XS Encoders, Decoders

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium—Compression solutions developer intoPIX today released new, extra small JPEG XS IP-cores for FPGAs and ASICS that use less memory and fewer logic resources. The new TICO-XS IP-cores are well-suited for any AV system requiring support for many HD or 4K video streams within the same chip as well...
COMPUTERS
tvtechnology.com

Exhibitors, Attendees React to NAB Show Cancellation

Reaction to this week’s cancellation of the 2021 NAB Show reflected exhibitors’ and attendees’ understanding of the changing landscape impacted by COVID-19 mixed with optimism for the event’s return in the spring of 2022. For Pete Sockett, director of engineering and operations at Capitol Broadcasting, owner of WRAL-TV in Raleigh,...
RALEIGH, NC
tvtechnology.com

Exhibitor Insight: Mark Roberts Motion Control—Paddy Taylor, Head of Broadcast

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2021 NAB Show?. PADDY TAYLOR: I think as everyone has seen, the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely accelerated the demand for remote production tools and so I expect most exhibitors will have a big focus on the advantages and efficiencies that they bring as part of the “new normal” broadcast workflow. I also expect to see more on the continued progress of the 5G rollout and the impact this will have in the live sports, events and media space.
ELECTRONICS
tvtechnology.com

Nexstar Digital Introduces STELLAR Ad Insight Platform

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Digital has launched STELLAR, a proprietary, data-driven audience platform that gives advertisers the ability to purchase digital and linear ads seamlessly across the company’s network of 199 owned or operated TV stations, 120 local web sites and 284 local news and weather mobile apps. A unified platform, STELLAR...
INTERNET

