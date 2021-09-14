CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horrific ATV Accidents Claim Four Lives in Montana

By Denny Bedard
 7 days ago
Two separate ATV mishaps took the lives of four people in Montana early Sunday. With investigations ongoing, there are not a lot of details yet. Still fresh in the minds of many of us here in western Montana is the loss of former University of Montana football standout Jesse Sims from Stevensiville, whose life was taken in an ATV accident in May of this year.

