CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte Protein Smoothie — Another Reason to Love Fall!

By Jenny Sugar
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Fall = pumpkin spice lattes for you, then you just might cry autumn-colored tears for this recipe. This smoothie is like sipping on liquid fall. All the velvety creaminess and warming spices will envelop your soul. This will easily become your go-to smoothie recipe, not only for the irresistible...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Baileys Brought Back This Fall Flavor, And We Don't Mean Pumpkin Spice

Fall is in the air and perhaps even more so in the trees. While there may still be some warm days ahead (via AccuWeather), the nights will turn cooler, the leaves will change, and many people may be starting to think about what costume they want to wear for Halloween or what they want to serve for Thanksgiving dinner. And this year, Baileys has the perfect item to add to any holiday dinner table or festive gathering.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spices#Cup Of Coffee#Coffee Cup#Food Drink#Popsugar
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
WLWT 5

This Ohio ice cream shop serving up giant, picture-worthy milkshakes

An ice cream shop in Ohio is serving up giant milkshakes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Terry's Ice Cream Dairy Bar, located in Lynchburg, has over 20 kinds of Crazy Shakes, all stacked high with toppings like cotton candy, marshmallows, cake, donuts and more. The ice cream...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Glazed Pumpkin Spice Turkey Is A Thing

It's fall and that means Pumpkin Spice everything. Now you can add Pumpkin Spice Turkey to that list. To be more specific it is Pumpkin Spice Glazed Turkey Breast. And you can find it at select HoneyBaked Ham stores. And it so happens that that HoneyBaked Ham store here in Sioux Falls at 57th & Louise has some for ya, but only until October 31st.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
foxbangor.com

Pumpkin Spice season is here; coffee shop prepares for fall

BANGOR — Fall is just a few weeks away and that means pumpkin spice season is right around the corner for all of you coffee lovers. A coffee shop in downtown Bangor is spicing things up this upcoming season with its locally brewed pumpkin spice coffee. An employee of West...
BANGOR, ME
BHG

Pumpkin Spice America: These States Go All-In On All Things Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice America: These States Go All-In On All Things Pumpkin Spice. It seems like fall's signature flavor makes its debut earlier every year. I'm talking about pumpkin spice, of course. The classic PSL was already on the regular rotation of drink orders at Starbucks before pool season ended and you know what? I'm not mad about it. The warm spice combo of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves combined with winter squash already make up my favorite Thanksgiving pie but also infuses all sorts of innovative products—coffee, coffee creamer, quick bread, cereal, and cookies (to name a few of the dozens). Happy hour can even include pumpkin spice hard seltzers now! I'm not the only one filling my cart with pumpkin spice everything. Instacart pulled data on all the trendy pumpkin spice products getting swooped up by consumers around the nation. Find out where your state stacks up against the rest of the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
expressnews.com

The 7 San Antonio treats that scream fall for S.A. food and bar pros, from Starbucks' pumpkin spice lattes and H-E-B eggnog to chili and curry

Labor Day has passed, the kids are back in school and, at long last, theirs a hint of crispness in the morning air. It’s the most anticipatory time of the year in San Antonio, when we start to envision fall leaves and crackling fires, chunky sweaters and pumpkin patches. And on the Taste Team, we start dreaming of cocoa and cider and other fall treats — and we know we’re not alone.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Martinsville Bulletin

Fall into flavor with hearty Brunswick stew, rich pumpkin spice

TODAY’S WORD is enjoin. Example: The judge fined the man $2,000 for the damages he had caused and enjoined him from ever attending another fair or festival within the county. WEDNESDAY’S WORD was doff. It means to remove (an item of clothing) or to take off or raise one’s hat...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS 58

Latte Cream Puffs debut, Pumpkin Spice Cream Puffs return at Harvest Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new Cream Puff flavor will be making its debut and fan favorites will be returning when Harvest Fair kicks off on Friday, Sept. 24. Wisconsin State Fair Park officials and The Original Cream Puffs team announced the new Latte Cream Puff on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Pumpkin Spice Cream puffs will also return. Harvest Fair Cream Puffs, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, will be available only at State Fair Park in West Allis.
WEST ALLIS, WI
brandeating.com

Hostess Welcomes Back Pumpkin Cupcakes and Pumpkin Spice Twinkles for Fall 2021

Hostess welcomes back Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes and Pumpkin Spice Twinkles for fall 2021. Caramel Crunch Donettes make a limited-time return as well. Hostess Iced Pumpkin Cupcakes feature pumpkin-flavored cupcakes with a creme filling, topped with vanilla frosting and the brand's signature squiggle. The seasonal cupcakes come in 2-count packs for about $1 and 8-count boxes for $3 or so.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Wawa announces two new pumpkin spice drinks for Fall

Labor Day has now come and gone, football season is getting ready to begin and Halloween decorations are starting to find their way into stores. For foodies everywhere, that also means the beginnings of the annual pumpkin spice assault on your palate. And Wawa wants to help it along as much as they can.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

McDonald's Just Brought Back Its Pumpkin Spice Latte. Here's What You Need To Know

McDonald's is a much-loved company that has made its presence felt in different parts of the globe. According to Reader's Digest, the brand's journey began all the way back in 1940 when two brothers, Richard and Maurice McDonald got together to open a BBQ restaurant of their own in California. In a few years, they realized that they excelled at selling items like burgers, shakes, pie, and potato chips. By 1955, the brand had become successful enough to open franchises across the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

5 recipes that feature pumpkin spice

Pumpkin spice — also known as pumpkin pie spice — is actually a combination of spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Here are five delicious recipes from TikTok that will help you pumpkin spice up your life! . 1. Pumpkin spice syrup. To make it, simply whisk together brown sugar, maple syrup, pumpkin puree, water, and pumpkin spice, then cook the mixture on medium heat until it boils. 2. Pumpkin spice macarons. mix powdered sugar, almond flour, and pumpkin spice and set aside. Then, whisk 3 egg whites rapidly, gradually adding sugar and orange food coloring. Once the egg whites form stiff peaks, slowly fold in the dry mixture. After baking the mixture, fill the macarons with a mixture of butter, powdered sugar, pumpkin spice, espresso powder, and vanilla. 3. Pumpkin spice baked oats. simply blend oats, eggs, vanilla, milk, cinnamon, pumpkin spice, and baking powder, then bake. Next, top the baked oats with maple syrup and cinnamon. The finished oats should have a consistency similar to cake!. 4. Pumpkin spice buns. start by making a pumpkin-infused dough by adding pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice to a dough mixture. While the dough rises, make the bun filling by combining pumpkin puree, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla, and pumpkin spice. Then, roll out the dough, add the filling, shape the dough into buns, and bake!. 5. Pumpkin spice breakfast cookies. mix oats, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt. Then, blend bananas, pumpkin puree, applesauce, maple syrup, and vanilla. Combine the fruits and oats, mix in your choice of chocolate chips or dried fruits, then bake for 20 minutes.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy