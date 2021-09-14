CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Seahawks Sailing Opens up 2021 Season

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMf6q_0bvryjP300

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team opened up their 2021 season this weekend (Sept 11-12) and took home two first-place finishes. The Seahawks took the water at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

How It Happened

Navy Women’s Dinghy Opener

  • The Fall Navy Women’s regatta took place in the Annapolis Harbor on Sept 11-12 and the conditions proved to be challenging for the sailors with 5-12 knots of wind, a tricky southwest breeze, and plenty of directional swings and pressure changes. There were two divisions for this regatta and scores were combined to determine the final score.
  • In Division A, skipper Katherine Bennett sailed with Saige Teti and Rachel O’Neill . Teti and O’Neill switched off throughout the regatta. In Division B, Madison Bashaw sailed as skipper alongside Emma Gronda as her crew.
  • Bashaw and Gronda tallied 55 points which gave them first place in the lineup. Bennett, O’Neill, and Teti placed third overall with 69 points. The two divisions combined gave St. Mary’s College an overall score of 124 points and a first-place overall finish.

Navy Men’s Laser South

  • The men sailed in the same conditions as the women on the Annapolis Harbor this weekend (Sept 11-12). This in-conference regatta determined who qualified for the MAISA Men’s Singlehanded Conference Championship. Leo Boucher , Kerian Ja m es Golden , Charlie Anderson, and Taft Buckley competed for the Seahawks.
  • Leo Boucher , 2019 National Champion, blew his competition out of the water with 25 points and a first-place finish. Georgetown University finished second with 41 points. Golden finished seventh with 115 points, while Seahawk teammate, Anderson tallied 124 points, which was good for eighth place. First-year, Buckley finished with 162 points which was good for 14th place out of 18 competitors.
  • Boucher, Anderson, and Golden will all continue on to compete in the MAISA Men’s Singlehanded Conference Championship.

Old Dominion Riley Cup

  • There were two divisions in the Riley Cup this weekend and the Seahawks represented in two boats for each division. Sailing Seahawks 1 in Division A was Owen Hennessey and Sam Muir . In Division B, sailing Seahawks 1 was Max Kleha and Zoe Hoctor. Muir and Hennessey tallied 32 points, while Hoctor and Kleha tallied 50. Combined the two divisions gave St. Mary’s College a score of 82 points.
  • Sailing in Seahawks 2 in Division A were Lily Flack and Katherine Shermock . Benjamin Chitterling and Genna Viggiano sailed Seahawks 2 in Division B. Flack and Shermock had a score of 75, while Chitterling and Viggiano tallied 88 points. Combined the Seahawks had a score of 163.
  • Seahawks 1 overall finished fourth on the weekend while Seahawks 2 finished 10th.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Sept 18 | Chesapeake Invitational | St. Mary’s City, Md. The James P. Muldoon River Center and The Teddy Turner Waterfront

The post Seahawks Sailing Opens up 2021 Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

