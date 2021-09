A series of bogus bomb threats in Cullman County were the result of “swatting,” and at least one juvenile is now in custody. Swatting is the practice of making a prank call to emergency services with the goal of bringing a large, armed police response to a particular address. That response is usually recorded, and in some cases had led to the deaths of innocent victims.

