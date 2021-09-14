Character-filled Heights stunner boasts most expensive residential sale in years

Fans of the storied and lavish fashion house Gucci: rejoice. The iconic brand has just unveiled a new lifestyle line for those who can’t get enough GG in their life. The new collection will be released on September 10 at the Houston Galleria location. Offerings include satin silk pajamas featuring different Gucci House prints; these come in a printed silk pouch with an inner Gucci label featuring the same print found on the garment.

