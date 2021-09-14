Character-filled Heights stunner boasts most expensive residential sale in years
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty agent Stephen Warrell knew he had a special property in 2222 Oxford St. The Heights home, with its four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 7,292 square feet spread over three stories, combines modern convenience with historic charm. It was up to Warrell to find just the right buyer for this one-of-a-kind Acadian-style home, someone who would appreciate all the features the current owners had thoughtfully installed.houston.culturemap.com
