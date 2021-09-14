CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandywine, MD

Brandywine man arrested on assault & weapons charges following Waldorf workplace dispute

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
 7 days ago
Gregory Eugene Lawrence, Jr., 46, of Brandywine

On September 11 at 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 10100 block of Berry Road in Waldorf for the report of a dispute involving a group of people in which at least one person was holding a firearm.

When officers arrived, they were able to quickly de-escalate the situation and recover a firearm that had been placed in the suspect’s car as officers pulled into the lot. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect went to the business to confront an employee about a workplace issue involving his family member. A dispute occurred at which time the employee went to his car and the suspect and his affiliates followed.

Once outside, the suspect produced a firearm and threatened the employee. Witnesses called the police. Gregory Eugene Lawrence, Jr., 46, of Brandywine , was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and carrying a loaded handgun among other charges. Officer Baxley is continuing the investigation.

