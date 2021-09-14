CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Dr Justin Amery obituary

By Laura Watson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1u7j_0bvryDLv00
Justin Amery Photograph: provided by friend

My friend, mentor and GP colleague Dr Justin Amery, who has died suddenly and unexpectedly aged 56, was a passionate innovator and an inspirational leader who put kindness and compassion at the centre of everything he did. He combined his role as a senior GP partner with a long parallel career as a children’s palliative care doctor in the UK and Africa, and wrote 12 medical books.

However, his main life focus and values were firmly centred on his closest relationships: with his wife, Karen (nee Bateman), also a doctor, his five children and his friends.

Justin was born in London, to Anthony Amery, director of surgery at Frimley Park hospital in Surrey, and Rhian (nee Jones), an English teacher. The second of four children, he would sometimes accompany his father on his surgical rounds. Seeing his dad take time to sit with patients, listening carefully while holding their hands, inspired him to study medicine.

After France Hill secondary school in Camberley, Justin attended UWC Atlantic, an innovative sixth-form college in Wales that encouraged independence and community service alongside rigorous preparation for the international baccalaureate. The experience was a formative one, not least because Justin met the love of his life, Karen, whom he married in 1988. He went on to study medicine at Charing Cross and Westminster Medical School (now part of Imperial College School of Medicine) from 1984 to 1989.

Justin’s first job as a GP was at Bury Knowle surgery in Oxford, where he took on the added responsibility of a partnership role. He remained there until his death. Justin constantly strove to improve things for patients and colleagues. He brought senior nurses and the practice manager into the partnership, rebooted the practice as Hedena Health, was an early adopter of technology and rescued failing practices from closure. His vision and his galvanisation of the team allowed our practice to thrive at a time of great difficulty for general practices.

Early in his career, Justin was invited to help at Helen House (now Helen & Douglas House), a children’s hospice in Oxford: he loved this work and took over as medical director from 1995 to 2005, and then later as the medical director at Keech Hospice Care. His work in children’s palliative care benefited families and colleagues across the world, not least through his book Children’s Palliative Care in Africa .

I first met Justin in 2014 after a difficult period in my life and career. He was warm and inspiring and offered me a job on the spot. It was five years before I accepted the offer, but he was the reason I eventually did.

Justin’s decision to take his own life was completely out of character, and his loss will be felt across primary care in Oxfordshire, and in the field of palliative care in the UK and internationally.

He is survived by Karen, his children, Michael, Mair, Rhiannon, Florence and Katende, his parents and his siblings, Paul, Julian and Louise.

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Africa#Gp#English#France Hill#Uwc Atlantic#Charing Cross#Oxford#Hedena Health#Helen Douglas House#Keech Hospice Care
The Guardian

Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industries. One of the lawmakers is the House’s single largest recipient of pharmaceutical industry campaign cash this election cycle, and another lawmaker’s immediate past chief of staff is now lobbying for drugmakers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Independent

Princess Beatrice has given birth to baby girl, Buckingham Palace announces

Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, Buckingham Palace has announced.Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child at 11.42pm on Saturday.Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.“The baby weighs six pounds and two ounces. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kate meets Holocaust survivors who found ‘paradise’ in the Lake District

The Duchess of Cambridge heard the moving stories of Holocaust survivors sent to a British beauty spot to recuperate from the horrors of the Nazi regime.Kate took a boat trip on Lake Windermere with two elderly men who more than 75 years ago were part of a 300-strong group known as the Windermere Children who went from “hell to paradise”.While living close to the famous lake they underwent psychiatric sessions, art therapy and swam and climbed to aid their recovery, something the duchess described as “so forward thinking for the time”, adding: “It’s so relevant still today.”TV celebrity and barrister...
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy