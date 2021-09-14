Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Tammy L. Lafferty was recognized by the Optimist Club of Calvert – Prince Frederick at its annual Respect for Law ceremony on September 13, 2021.

Ms. Lafferty was honored for her work on behalf of the children of Calvert County. She and her staff have collected over $45 million in child support payments since 2017. Ms. Lafferty was introduced by States Attorney Robert H. Harvey, Jr.

The post Calvert ASA Lafferty Receives Optimist Club Award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .