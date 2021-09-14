Saquon Barkley Gets His Own Nike Air Trainer 3

After missing nearly a full season of gridiron action, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants took the field for the New York Giants this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos, taking snaps for the first time since tearing his ACL in September of 2020. His performance revealed some rust on his part as he managed a paltry 26 years on 10 carries – a far cry from the production Big Blue fans have been accustomed to during his first two seasons with the Giants. Still, the man with the mammoth quads still has some star power in the NFL because he’s got his own colorway of the Air Trainer 3 Retro hitting stores now.