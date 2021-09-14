CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Don't Be Afraid of Frank Ocean's Green Baby at the Met Gala

By Perri Konecky
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frank Ocean brought quite the interesting plus-one to the Met Gala. On Monday night, the singer appeared on the red carpet donning lime green hair, a Prada outfit, and a bizarre battery-operated baby in tow. That's right, Frank brought a robotic green baby to fashion's biggest night out, and it immediately had people talking. The green, freaky-looking arm candy had bright blue eyes, a full set of braces, and an applaudable ability to handle the paparazzi. Did we mention his name is Cody?

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Celebrity Slams Food at $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala: "This is Why They Don't Show Y'all the Food'

If you were anywhere near social media on Monday night, it would’ve been nearly impossible to miss coverage of the famed Met Gala in New York City. The fundraiser, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May each year, has been around since 1948 and is known as the biggest night in fashion as stars and designers dazzle in over-the-top looks adhering to each year’s theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

Twitter Can't Get Enough of Lil Nas X's Three-in-One Met Gala Look

Lil Nas X wore not one, not two, but three custom Atelier Versace looks at the 2021 Met Gala, slowly revealing one after another as he made his way up the carpeted stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night. The artist initially entered the museum in a larger-than-life golden robe, secured tightly up to his neck with a high collar. The gorgeous detailing of the piece extended along the hem of the garment, which expanded out into a long train. It wasn’t long, though, before Nas ditched his first layer to reveal a suit of golden armor, emblazoned with a lion on his chest. But he wasn’t done there, Nas finished his unveiling with a black and gold, zip-up bodysuit, completely covered in a rhinestoned Versace print.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Homer
Person
Keke Palmer
POPSUGAR

There's More to Learn About Devery Jacobs's Thoughtful and Jaw-Dropping Emmys Look

To celebrate her FX show Reservation Dogs, along with the other exciting nominations at the 2021 Emmys, Devery Jacobs made her red carpet entrance in a sheer, gauzy floor-length dress scattered in sequins and beads and covered in wispy feathers from head-to-toe. The custom look comes from Indigenous-owned, women-led, size-inclusive brand Lesley Hampton, which Jacobs was sure to call out in her Instagram Stories — after all, we're sure this won't be the last you hear of the label. It's founded with a focus on mental health and promises inclusiveness for customers everywhere.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Frank Ocean’s Homer Brand Teams With Prada

Click here to read the full article. Frank Ocean is embarking on his first partnership with his Homer brand. The Grammy-winning musician has teamed with Prada on a fashion collection comprised of three products: Prada’s Anorak, Backpack and Belt Bag, which each come in four colors. The products are made in Italy and feature co-branded tags.More from WWDLooking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsA Look Back at Zendaya's Best Fashion MomentsArchival Images From DNR: Street Style, Retailers and Stores The limited-edition collection is the first in an ongoing collaboration between Prada and Ocean’s Homer. Campaign imagery for the collaboration was photographed by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Allure

Megan Fox Brought Baby Bangs to the Met Gala 2021

After accompanying her bedazzled boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to the VMAs on Sunday night, Megan Fox took the red carpet solo at the Met Gala 2021 — with a brand-new hairstyle to boot. For fashion's biggest night, she tried out fun Bettie Page-esque bangs for the first time. I believe...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Prada#The Met Gala
The Independent

Rihanna announces she will be hosting Met Gala after-party: ‘If you planning a Met Ball after-party... don’t’

Rihanna has announced that she will be resuming duty as the host of the Met Gala after-party as the biggest night in fashion is set to return.With the 2021 Met Gala just days away, after the annual party was cancelled last year amid the pandemic, the 33-year-old revealed on Instagram that she has again taken hosting duties of the after-party upon herself.Sharing a photo of an invite to the event on her Instagram Stories, which reads: “Annual Gala After Party hosted by Rihanna,” and lists the event as beginning at 11pm on 13 September, the singer wrote: “If you planning...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

Met Gala Night Isn't Over Until It's Over: See Every Look From the After Party

Rihanna might have been the last to arrive on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, but clearly, she was also the first to volunteer to throw an after party. The star invited celebs who attended the ball for an encore after the event, giving them the opportunity to make outfit changes. While some people slipped into more comfortable clothing — we see you in those sneakers, Lorde! — others went from gowns to sexy, cutout minidresses. Singer SZA even had two additional ensembles on hand. Meanwhile, you'll also see celebs who might not have been on Anna Wintour's list this year, but did make it out to celebrate with the crew after hours. Keep reading for a glimpse at what everyone wore for the nightcap.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Why Isn't Zendaya at the Met Gala?

Zendaya is skipping fashion's biggest night this year. The young star and notable Met Gala attendee is missing this year's festivities, leaving us without a new fashion moment from herself and her longtime stylist, Law Roach. Though her absence is felt, the actor has a very good reason: She's filming the much-anticipated second season of Euphoria.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Indya Moore Says Attending Met Gala Was "Cognitive Dissonance" and They Likely Won't Return

Indya Moore was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the Met Gala on Monday, but for the Pose star, it will likely be their last. In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the 26-year-old actor and model got super candid about why this year's gala in particular has pushed them to "think long and hard about why I came and if it is truly in alignment with what I want to accomplish in this life, the stories I want to tell and the messages I want to share."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy