Don't Be Afraid of Frank Ocean's Green Baby at the Met Gala
Frank Ocean brought quite the interesting plus-one to the Met Gala. On Monday night, the singer appeared on the red carpet donning lime green hair, a Prada outfit, and a bizarre battery-operated baby in tow. That's right, Frank brought a robotic green baby to fashion's biggest night out, and it immediately had people talking. The green, freaky-looking arm candy had bright blue eyes, a full set of braces, and an applaudable ability to handle the paparazzi. Did we mention his name is Cody?www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0