CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Concentration of microparticles in lakes reflect nearby human activity and land use

By Public Library of Science
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredicting where anthropogenic debris accumulates in aquatic ecosystems is necessary for its control and environmental remediation, but plastic and fiber pollution in lakes is not well studied. A study published in PLOS Biology by Andrew Tanentzap at University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and colleagues suggests that microparticle concentrations in lakes are higher than previously reported, and that human activity and surrounding land use may be a strong predictor of microplastics and anthropogenic fiber pollution.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
Cosmos

Gonorrhoea doomsday: how will science stop it from evolving further?

The sexually transmitted infection (STI) gonorrhoea has been on the rise, and is the subject of sustained public health concerns. This is all thanks to the superbug Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a strain of the bacterium that’s resistant to antimicrobial drugs. In a new paper in the journal mBio, researchers from Flinders...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Land Use#Water Pollution#Plastic Waste#Microparticle#Plos Biology#University Of Cambridge#European#Plos Biol 19
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mass Extinction Events Can Turn Freshwater Into Toxic Soup, And It's Already Happening

Apart from the global catastrophe that killed off most of the dinosaurs, some experts think almost all the mass extinctions in Earth's history were followed by a proliferation of microbes in rivers and lakes. After the Permian extinction event 252 million years ago – the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history – there appears to have been a burst in bacterial and algal blooms, lasting for hundreds of thousands of years. According to the geologic record in Australia, the damaging impacts of climate change and climate-driven deforestation during the Permian extinction event most likely caused a toxic soup to sprout in the...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

What’s Going On With Earth’s Ozone Hole?

World governments agreed in the late 1980s to protect Earth’s ozone layer by phasing out ozone-depleting substances emitted by human activities, under the Montreal Protocol. The phase out of these substances has not only helped protect the ozone layer for future generations but has also protected human health and ecosystems by limiting the harmful ultraviolet radiation from reaching Earth. On September 16, the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, we take a closer look at this year’s ozone hole.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Vice

A Warning Sign of a Mass Extinction Event Is on the Rise, Scientists Say

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. If you live near a freshwater river or lake, odds are good that you have seen warning signs about harmful algal and bacterial blooms posted on its shores. Alarmingly, a new study reports that these blooms may be early indicators of an ongoing ecological disaster, caused by humans, that eerily parallels the worst extinction event in Earth’s history.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Deep Seas Near New Zealand Have Yielded 6 New Species of Bizarre Sponges

The biodiversity of the deep ocean is difficult to track, given its inhospitality to us – soft, air-breathing land dwellers. Down in the darkness, there's much more life than we have accounted for. Nevertheless, a new discovery is an exciting one: six new species and one previously unknown genus of glass sponge, at depths up to 4,820 meters (15,814 feet), hidden in the aphotic (barely sunlit) waters off the coast of New Zealand. Scientists also discovered two already known species that had never been seen before in New Zealand's oceans. These finds mean that the region is far more diverse than we knew, which...
WILDLIFE
NEWS10 ABC

Human activities playing a major roll in warming our planet

The IPCC, also known as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change emphasizes the increasing confidence that scientists have on human activities impacts on climate change. The big story in the latest report connects human activities with increasing CO2 concentrations, rising global temperatures and accelerating climate impacts. It also explains how...
GLOBAL WARMING
Phys.org

Extreme volcanism did not cause the massive extinction of species in the late Cretaceous

A study published in the journal Geology rules out that extreme volcanic episodes had any influence on the massive extinction of species in the late Cretaceous. The results confirm the hypothesis that it was a giant meteorite impact what caused the great biological crisis that ended up with the non-avian dinosaur lineages and other marine and terrestrial organisms 66 million years ago.
EARTH SCIENCE
UN News Centre

Human activity the common link between disasters around the world

Disasters such as cyclones, floods, and droughts are more connected than we might think, and human activity is the common thread, a UN report released on Wednesday reveals. The study from the UN University, the academic and research arm of the UN, looks at 10 different disasters that occurred in 2020 and 2021, and finds that, even though they occurred in very different locations and do not initially appear to have much in common, they are, in fact, interconnected.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Modern activities follow the contours of ancient Teotihuacan

A lidar mapping study using a cutting-edge aerial mapping technology shows ancient residents of Teotihuacan moved astonishing quantities of soil and bedrock for construction and reshaped the landscape in a way that continues to influence the contours of modern activities in this part of Mexico. The work is published in the open-access journal, PLOS One.
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Using Human Hair to Measure Pollution

Art, science, and pollution. Human hair can be a tool for measuring the toxicity of a city, according to London-based architects Deborah Lopez and Hadin Charbel, who have also created a textile made from hair. Through their research studio, Pareid, Lopez and Charbel have been analysing hair samples as a...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Nearby forest loss predicts future deforestation on protected lands

Protected forests are unlikely to be cut down when they are surrounded by intact forests. Conversely, the more degraded the boundaries of a protected area are, the more likely that deforestation will encroach into the protected forest as well. These findings come from a new analysis of protected forests worldwide....
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Human Activities Blamed for Unusual Surge of Molecular Hydrogen in the Atmosphere

Scientists found that molecular hydrogen (H2) in the atmosphere had increased by 70 percent over the course of the 20th century, and this surge was linked to modern human activity. In new research, the team examined air samples accumulated in drilled cores of Antarctica's ice sheets only to find implications...
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

AugLimb: A compact robotic limb to support humans during everyday activities

Researchers at Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and University of Tokyo recently developed AugLimb, a compact robotic limb that could support humans as they complete a variety of tasks. This new limb, presented in a paper pre-published on arXiv, can extend up to 250 mm and grasp different objects in a user's vicinity.
ENGINEERING
The Conversation U.S.

Scientists at work: We use environmental DNA to monitor how human activities affect life in rivers and streams

Rivers, lakes and wetlands cover just 1% of the Earth’s surface but are home to nearly 10% of all species, including fish, mammals, birds, insects and crustaceans. But these rich, diverse ecosystems are in free fall. Worldwide, species are declining faster now than at any other time in human history, and fresh waters are losing more species than land or ocean ecosystems.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy