CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Four arrested after ‘lad with machete jumps from window’ as armed cops swoop on street

By Claudia Aoraha
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

FOUR people have been arrested after a "man with a machete jumped from a window" in Stockton-on-Tees.

Two people were rushed to hospital following the ordeal just after 9am on Lawrence Street - as armed cops swooped on the group of men to make the arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013YnP_0bvrx8zK00
Four people have been arrested on Lawrence Street following the ordeal Credit: Evening Gazette

Cleveland Police confirmed that four people were arrested after a "weapon" was used on the streets of Stockton.

And North East Ambulance Service said that two people were taken to hospital following the ordeal - with one person sustaining injuries consistent with an assault.

A spokeswoman for the police said: "We were called at 9.07am to Lawrence Street, Stockton, to reports of an incident in the street between a number of males where it appeared a weapon was being used.

"Police attended including armed response officers and four men have been arrested."

An ambulance service spokesperson added: "We were called at 9.13am to an incident involving two patients on Lawrence Street in Stockton.

"One patient had injuries consistent with an assault.

"We dispatched two double crew ambulances and took both patients to hospital."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bUjO_0bvrx8zK00
Armed police have swarmed an area of Stockton over reports of a man with a machete Credit: Evening Gazette

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 02077824104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 0

Related
Republic

Four arrested after JNET serves search warrant on Maple Street

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and other law enforcement officers from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department executed a search warrant at 719 ½ Maple St. on Tuesday. During the search, officers located multiple people inside the residence as well as multiple narcotics related items including a marijuana growing operation containing approximately 35 plants.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Four arrested after an undercover drug investigation

OOLITIC – Indiana State Police arrested four people after a drug investigation on Sunday. According to an undercover trooper with the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, he had received numerous tips that 23-year-old Emily Banks and 27-year-old Dakota Stinson, both of Oolitic, were transporting large amounts of meth to Lawrence County from Louisville, Kentucky. Stinson was then dealing the drug in and around Lawrence County.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Lad#Machete#Whatsapp
sanbenito.com

Police: Armed fugitive arrested after high-speed chase

The Hollister Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of gun violations and other charges after a vehicle pursuit this week, according to authorities. About 10:18am Sept. 7, an officer was on patrol in the area of Fourth and San Benito streets when he noticed a white Dodge van breaking a number of California vehicle codes, says a press release from Hollister PD.
HOLLISTER, CA
ourquadcities.com

Man arrested after shots fired in street

A man was arrested in the 1500 block of Division Street in Davenport early Tuesday morning after reports of a subject running in the street discharging a firearm. Davenport police officers responded at approximately 3:31 a.m., and a report says officers located 27-year-old Danny Woodcox of Dubuque fleeing the area on foot.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cops chase down armed suspect; detective injured during arrest

POUGHKEEPSIE – A City of Poughkeepsie detective was injured Monday night during a foot pursuit with an armed subject. The subject was eventually captured and the detective was treated at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. On Monday, September 13, just after 11:00 p.m., police were alerted to a man in possession...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
madison

Armed Janesville man arrested after hours-long standoff with law enforcement

An armed Janesville man was arrested after barricading himself inside a vehicle for over ten hours on Saturday, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office. Rock County deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in a home on the 42000 block of W. Hanover Road, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office said they had be warned 29-year-old Dylan M. Demrow, who was refusing to leave the house, had a gun. Rock County Sheriffs Captain Mark Thompson said the address was associated with Demrow's family, but that no one else was in the home when deputies arrived.
JANESVILLE, WI
theperrynews.com

Two arrested in Perry after fleeing on foot from cops

Two people were arrested Thursday night after attempting to flee on foot from officers of the Perry Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff’s office. The incident began about 10:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Otley Avenue, where a male and female fled from a vehicle, according to law enforcement radio traffic.
PERRY, IA
wach.com

CofC: Man arrested after pointing air gun outside of vehicle window

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An arrest has been made following a reported incident regarding a driver pointing an air gun outside of a vehicle in downtown Charleston. According to the College of Charleston (CofC) Department of Public Safety, a man was seen operating a car down George Street and pointing a firearm outside of the driver's side window.
CHARLESTON, SC
villages-news.com

Illinois snowbird arrested after allegedly attacking cop at town square

An Illinois snowbird was arrested after allegedly attacking a police officer at a town square in The Villages. A bartender at Spanish Springs Town Square shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday flagged down a police officer and reported that “an intoxicated male” had entered her drink hut and also attempted to step on stage at the Gazebo, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The bartender had asked the officer to remove the man, identified as 66-year-old Douglas Raymond Behrens of Beecher, Ill., for the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOLF

Four arrested after Lehman Township drug bust

LEHMAN TWP., LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — After months of proactive patrol work and surveillance police in Lehman Township completed a drug investigation- Lehman Township Police Department, Dallas Township Police Department, and Luzerne County Drug Task Force issued a search warrant at 3 Country Crest Lane in Lehman Township. Officers recovered...
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA
KOMO News

Guns, drugs found after four arrested during street dice game

SEATTLE – Four men were arrested with two guns and methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and more. Seattle police say the bike patrol officers saw the group playing the dice game Sunday around 1 p.m. The officers said they wanted to check in because they were playing where a recent shooting happened...
SEATTLE, WA
Santafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe police arrest man after four cars stolen from local dealer

The calls came in Monday afternoon: Two drivers were sideswiped off Airport Road by a black Land Rover. A third driver was hit near Capital High. Santa Fe officers, with the aid of a police dog, arrested 41-year-old Ruben Mendoza on a slew of charges after he was accused of taking a stolen Range Rover on a reckless driving spree.
SANTA FE, NM
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy