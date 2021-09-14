Michael Joy signs on as producer for Ash Hamilton’s film, Holes In The Sky
Michael Joy, manager at Horrornews.net, signs on as producer teaming with Illinois based filmmakers Ash and Chanell Hamilton for “Holes in the Sky”. Ash, a former host of the internet based podcast The Parafactor has spent years researching the stranger side of the internet. When, like most of the world, COVID interrupted the Hamiltons’ plans to make their first feature film under their Horror-Fix brand, Ash turned to his lifelong interest in the paranormal to begin his next project.horrornews.net
