A bus carrying youth members and adult chaperones from a Pennsylvania church crashed Sunday afternoon, sending more than 30 people to hospitals, officials said. The coach bus was traveling on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County when the driver lost control for an unknown reason and went off the roadway, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The bus traveled across State Route 25 and hit a guardrail before coming to rest in a wooded area about 50 yards from the side of the road, officials said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO