Apple event LIVE: New iPhone 13 is officially launched alongside Apple Watch 7 and iPad range – latest updates

APPLE'S top-secret iPhone 13 will be unveiled to the world TODAY as it's expected the company will launch it's most powerful device yet.

CEO Tim Cook will unveil the new iOS smartphone at a launch event broadcast from Apple HQ in California at 6pm UK time tonight (Tuesday September 14)

One of the biggest iPhone 13 rumours is that we'll see new colours added to the roster.

Possibly the most exciting feature is the alleged introduction of a new pink paint job.

Meanwhile, other whispers include the new handset boasting a bigger storage capacity and a new, improved battery life.

Fan could also potentially see the new Apple Watch 7 unveiled tonight, which is thought to boast a faster processor and the new watchOS 7 software.

Read our iPhone 13 even live blog below for the latest updates as they happen...

APPLE JUICE

You'll get 1.5 hours more usage from the iPhone 13 versus the iPhone 12.

Apple says this battery life boost is partly thanks to the new A15 chip.

That's great news! Who doesn't like better battery life?

5G GOODNESS

The iPhone 13 supports ultra-fast 5G mobile speeds – just like iPhone 12.

But the new model works on more bands, to get better support and speeds around the world.

SNAP HAPPY

Apple says the iPhone 13 has the most advanced dual-camera system yet.

The snapper gathers 47% more light, apparently.

Apple showed off some examples of low-light photography that looked very impressive.

The camera system also includes an ultra-wide snapper, for those really broad shots.

On video, there's a new Cinematic Mode.

This lets you adjust focus between people and objects while filming in a very cinematic way – this is called Rack Focus.

The examples look extremely good.

Also, here's a quick recap on the new A15 chip...

SPEED BOOST

The new iPhone 13 is powered by Apple's brand new A15 processor.

It's a custom built chip with a 6-core CPU (four of which are high-efficiency cores).

And the processor is built on a 5nm process, which means more transistors can be squeezed onto the chip.

In fact, Apple says it's got 15billion transistors – they're the tiny electronic switches that allows computing to happen.

More transistors on a chip generally means more computing potential.

So expect the iPhone 13 to be wildly fast. Even speedier than the very nippy iPhone 12!

Face ID now fits into a 20% smaller space – slightly reducing the notch.

There's a bigger battery (thanks to some internal re-engineering).

Apple has also created a smaller version of the iPhone 13 called the iPhone 13 Mini.

This is a similar format to last year's iPhone 12.

Peak brightness on the iPhone 13's screen is 1,200 nits – making outdoor use easy, even on sunny days.

Apple says the display has a high contrast ratio, so you can see true blacks.

That's courtesy of a custom-built Apple OLED screen.

Apple has officially announced the iPhone 13.

As expected, it looks very similar to last year's iPhone 12.

It's got a Ceramic Shield front, and a dual camera system.

There are five new colours including (as leaked) a new Pink option!

PHONE ZONE

We're now on to the iPhone!

It's looking likely that we'll get four new iPhone 13 models.

FITNESS FIRST

Apple is talking about Apple Fitness+.

That's the subscription service that gives you workout regimes from world-class personal trainers.

It's built for people with an Apple Watch – which connects to Fitness+ and tracks your calories.

Pilates is coming to Fitness+, with new workouts coming each week.

Guided meditation is also being added.

COLOURING IN!

There are new Apple Watch 7 colours.

For aluminium, you've got Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue and Red.

For stainless steel, there's Silver, Graphite and Gold.

And in titanium, you get Natural and Space Black.

Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399.

TOUGH STUFF!

Apple says the new model is the most durable so far.

There's a new crack-resistant crystal cover.

And it's dust-proof and water-resistant – more so than any other model.

SEVENTH HEAVEN

The Apple Watch 7 is OFFICIAL!

It looks similar to the previous generation, at leat from a design perspective.

But there's a new Retina display with 20% more screen (and 50% compared to the Series 3).

The borders have been reduced by 40%, but the overall dimensions haven't been changed significantly.

The case has a slightly more appealing curve that wraps into the display.

WATCH IT!

Apple chief Tim is now talking about Apple Watch.

That means – as rumours suggested – we're probably about to see the Apple Watch 7.

MINI MAX

The new iPad Mini starts at $499, which is more expensive than the entry-level iPad.

It's coming next week.

SEEING IS BELIEVING!

Just like the new iPad, the refreshed iPad Mini has a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

This means it also gets Centre Stage support – automatically adjusting the screen depending who is on it during video calls.

It's a feature that works brilliantly on iPad Pro, so it's great to see it coming to lower-end devices.

The iPad Mini also supports the Apple Pencil, helping to make this device extremely versatile.

Impressive so far.

C ME!

Apple has switched iPad Mini to a USB-C connection.

This is in line with the iPad Pro and MacBooks, and is an increasingly common cable.

It means the iPhone is looking increasingly isolated with its Lightning connector.

AND the new iPad Mini supports 5G internet – if you pay for a cellular model. Huzzah!

MINI, BUT MIGHTY

This new iPad Mini is 40% faster on CPU performance and 80% faster on GPU performance, according to Apple.

The tech giant is selling the iPad Mini's ability to play video games – and perform powerful machine learning tasks.

That includes the new Translate app in iPadOS 15, which automatically translates foreign-language conversations in real-time.

MINI ME

Apple has unveiled a brand new iPad Mini.

It's got an iPad Pro style design with an edge-to-edge screen.

Touch ID is built into the top button, like on iPad Air.

It looks great, to be fair.

SUPER SLATE

Some unsurprising news about iPad.

For a start, it supports Apple Pencil (again).

And it runs on the new version of iPadOS 15 – which is great, but obviously isn't a shock.

All-in-all, it looks like the entry-level iPad is a little better...but it was already great anyway.

It starts at $329 with double the storage, starting at 64GB. That's great.

It's available to order today, and is available "next week".

NEW IPAD!

There's a new iPad running on the A13 chip.

Apple says this offers significant performance improvements – making it 3x faster than a Chromebook.

There's an upgraded camera – now a 12MP Ultra Wide snapper on the front.

This means the iPad gets the iPad Pro's Centre Stage feature, automatically detecting people and dynamically adjusting the frame to show the best view.

TABLET TIME

Now Tim has moved on to the first product announcement: iPad.

The iPad wasn't a given for tonight's event, so this is encouraging.

TV TIM

Apple chief Tim Cook has taken to the stage.

And he's kicked off proceedings by talking about Apple TV+ – the company's Netflix rival.

He's talking up all of the award nominations and wins collected by TV shows, including the immensely popular Ted Lasso.

Highlights coming up include new seasons of See (with Jason Momoa) and The Morning Show (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon).

SOUNDS GREAT

Apple's event has kicked off with a very musical intro.

Music artists were filmed singing and playing instruments across iconic Californian locations.

It all feels very wholesome – and makes me want a holiday.

Apple is clearly selling the Californian dream (or stream?) here.

IT'S TIME!

The event will begin any minute now.

Prepare for a flurry of gadgets – and then days of debate about whether they're any good!

READY TO (APPLE) RUMBLE!

The holding stream is live right now.

You can head to the official Apple website and tune in.

The event will start in a few more minutes.

I WANT IPHONE!

The big news of tonight will almost certainly be iPhone.

We're expecting four different versions of the iPhone 13.

And we could see (1) the highest storage iPhone ever, (2) the most expensive iPhone ever, and (3) a doubling of base iPhone storage from 64GB to 128GB.

Other improvements may be more minor: camera upgrades, faster processing, and new colour options.

It doesn't sound like much compared to last year, but few people upgrade their phones yearly.

If you're coming from an iPhone that is two or three (or more!) years old, you'll be getting some serious upgrades – not least 5G!