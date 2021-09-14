Aimee Garcia Talks Second Chances, Forgiving Oneself and What Ella Lopez’s ‘Lucifer’ Journey Means

Ella Lopez has always been, if not my favorite Lucifer character, the one I related to the most. It was very easy to feel close to her, a small, nerdy Latina with a ton of feelings, and a bubbly personality. If it weren’t for the fact that she’s in STEM and I’m here writing, Ella and I would be the same person. This is why her journey during the last season of the show, and particularly, the way Lucifer season 6, starting with Lucifer 6×02 “Buckets of Baggage” handled not just her issues, but her hopes and dreams, was particularly emotional for me.