HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It could be standing room only Friday night at Hoops Family Field as Marshall hosts West Virginia in an NCAA soccer match. The game also features two of the top 6 teams in the latest rankings as voted on the United Soccer Coaches Association. The Mountaineers are now the 4th ranked team in the country while Marshall jumped from 10th to 6th and the match begins at 7 p.m.