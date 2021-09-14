Exclusive: Kindred is already grooming its next CEO

"Shoppertainment" company Firework announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Albertsons Cos. Inc. to create shoppable livestreams and short videos. "This is about bringing delight and inspiration to digital shopping to make online experiences as fun as discovering new products in our stores," said Chris Rupp, chief customer and digital officer at Albertsons, in a statement. Albertsons will use Firework for short video content and cooking shows during the first phase of the partnership and move on to additional content in 2022. Livestreams are popular in China and have gained traction in the U.S. during the pandemic, when people couldn't or were hesitant to head to stores. Albertsons stock has rocketed 74.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO