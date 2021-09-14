Exclusive: Kindred is already grooming its next CEO
The company's current CEO explained who he thinks should take over the top executive role at Kindred Healthcare in an interview.www.bizjournals.com
The company's current CEO explained who he thinks should take over the top executive role at Kindred Healthcare in an interview.www.bizjournals.com
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
Comments / 0