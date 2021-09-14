CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exclusive: Kindred is already grooming its next CEO

By Chris Larson
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The company's current CEO explained who he thinks should take over the top executive role at Kindred Healthcare in an interview.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Albertsons partners with livestreaming company for shoppable video

"Shoppertainment" company Firework announced Tuesday that it has partnered with Albertsons Cos. Inc. to create shoppable livestreams and short videos. "This is about bringing delight and inspiration to digital shopping to make online experiences as fun as discovering new products in our stores," said Chris Rupp, chief customer and digital officer at Albertsons, in a statement. Albertsons will use Firework for short video content and cooking shows during the first phase of the partnership and move on to additional content in 2022. Livestreams are popular in China and have gained traction in the U.S. during the pandemic, when people couldn't or were hesitant to head to stores. Albertsons stock has rocketed 74.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
BUSINESS
NME

‘Splitgate’ developers want to be the “next Riot Games” according to CEO

The co-founder and CEO of Splitgate developer, 1047 Games, has announced that he wants the company to be “the next Riot Games“. In an interview with TechCrunch, CEO Ian Proulx talked about the runaway success of the game so far, crediting a dedicated community and “taking a Silicon Valley approach to running a game business”.
BUSINESS
meatpoultry.com

Chick-fil-A names next CEO

COLLEGE PARK, GA. – The grandson of the founder of Chick-fil-A Inc., Andrew Truett Cathy, will take over the role of chief executive officer, succeeding his father Dan Cathy, effective Nov. 1, 2021. The announcement of the transition was made by Dan Cathy during a Sept. 16 morning meeting with the company’s operators and staff.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Kindred Healthcare
Chicago Business Journal

Eight Bit Studios hires its first CEO

Chicago app maker Eight Bit Studios has named its first-ever CEO in its 12-year history, elevating a leader internally to the company's top job. Eight Bit promoted Heather Brown to the role of chief executive officer. Brown joined Eight Bit nine years ago as a project manager, before being named the company's first director of project management in 2017. She was then quickly promoted to the company's executive management team as a managing partner.
CHICAGO, IL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando computer hardware CEO plans to ramp up production next year

Abhishek Sastri's company developed a product to appeal to gamers and architects alike. Orlando-based FLUIX LLC produces liquid-cooling hardware to improve computer performance. The startup gained traction in the past year through a couple of pilots with two architecture, engineering and construction workstation manufacturers and a series of endorsements and reviews by social media influencers.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: BlackSky CEO Talks Palantir Partnership, Real-Time Global Intelligence

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Friday following the successful completion of its merger with special purpose acquisition company, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) co-founder Peter Thiel was a notable PIPE investor in BlackSky. BlackSky recently announced a partnership...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Government Technology

Exclusive: Granicus CEO Maps the Future of Gov Tech Business

As the business of government technology continues to grow, attracting more investment and merger-and-acquisition activity, local and state agencies should prepare for more platform integrations. That’s one of the main messages offered by Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus, a Denver-based citizen engagement technology provider that has recently been among the...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone named as the next CEO of Yahoo

What just happened? Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone has been named as the next head of Yahoo. Apollo Global Management made the announcement on Friday, just one week after completing its acquisition of the Internet pioneer. With new management and new leadership, will Yahoo be able to return to its former glory?
BUSINESS
Phoenix Business Journal

Behind the deal: SmartRent CEO talks SPAC merger, IPO and next steps

The past few weeks have been busy for Lucas Haldeman, the founder and CEO of SmartRent in Scottsdale. The company he founded four years ago completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), taking the company public on Aug. 24. He rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell on Aug. 25, SmartRent’s first day on the market, and today he’s back to building the company.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Etro Appoints Fabrizio Cardinali CEO

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The arrival of Etro’s first chief executive officer under its new owners reflects the new phase that is in the works for the storied Italian brand. On Thursday, Etro will reveal it has appointed Fabrizio Cardinali to the role, WWD can exclusively reveal. His arrival is expected before the end of the year.More from WWDEtro Men's Spring 2022Backstage at Etro Men's Spring 2022Etro Resort 2022 Leveraging 25 years of experience in the luxury industry, Cardinali joins Etro from Dolce & Gabbana, where he held several roles with the company, and most recently served as...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

FireMon buys DisruptOps and welcomes back its former CEO

Network security policy management startup FireMon LLC is welcoming its former chief executive officer back into the fold as it expands into risk monitoring and incident response with the acquisition of fellow startup DisruptOps Inc. FireMon sells tools aimed at making firewalls more effective at blocking threats. Firewalls work by...
BUSINESS
gamingintelligence.com

Ainsworth names Harald Neumann as next CEO

Sydney-listed gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT) has named former Novomatic CEO Harald Neumann as its next chief executive. Based in Las Vegas, Neumann will take over as the supplier’s new CEO on 1 October, replacing Lawrence Levy who steps down this Friday. Neumann served more than five years as...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

STL Appoints Paul Atkinson as CEO for its Optical Business

STL recently announced the appointment of Paul Atkinson as the CEO for its Optical Networking Business. Paul's appointment is in line with the widened portfolio and the increased global reach of STL's Optical business. With its core focus of Enabling Digital Transformation at the Edge, STL has been delivering industry-leading optical solutions for telcos, cloud companies, governments and enterprises globally.
BUSINESS
siliconhillsnews.com

Sana’s CEO Discusses the Effect of the Pandemic on its Business

Austin-based Sana is a healthcare startup that provides health insurance plans as an alternative to big insurance providers like Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Humana. It competes with them by providing insurance that is, on average, 30 percent cheaper. Will Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Sana, recently answered questions about how the Pandemic has affected Sana’s operations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy