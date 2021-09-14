Child Tax Credit: When Will Your September Payment Arrive?

(CBS Detroit) — The third round of Child Tax Credit payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) goes out this week. But parents are asking when exactly the money will arrive. Last month’s check came on August 13 for those with direct deposit, or soon after for those dependent on the U.S. postal system. This month’s payment will be sent on September 15. Advance payments will continue next month and through the end of the year, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. Democratic lawmakers are looking to extend the advance credit through 2025.