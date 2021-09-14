LinkedIn: A Great Job Search Tool
COVID19 has created the need to use virtual tools to job search and market yourself. LinkedIn is the perfect tool! Learn how LinkedIn and other social media can help build a network of professional contacts. Understand how to increase online visibility, gain access to unadvertised jobs and use the power of social media to expand networks. Discover inside connections that help take a career to the next level. This is a MUST workshop for all job seekers.www.jeffco.us
