Templeton Man Jailed After Authorities Investigate Vehicle In Ditch Near Scranton
A Templeton man was arrested on drug and alcohol charges after Greene County authorities investigated a vehicle in the ditch early last Friday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports the deputy responded to the scene on Highway 30 east of Scranton at approximately 3:59 a.m. This resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Cain James Anderson on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence. Anderson has since been released from the Greene County jail on his own recognizance.www.1380kcim.com
