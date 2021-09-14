CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, IA

Templeton Man Jailed After Authorities Investigate Vehicle In Ditch Near Scranton

By Chantelle Grove
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Templeton man was arrested on drug and alcohol charges after Greene County authorities investigated a vehicle in the ditch early last Friday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports the deputy responded to the scene on Highway 30 east of Scranton at approximately 3:59 a.m. This resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Cain James Anderson on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence. Anderson has since been released from the Greene County jail on his own recognizance.

