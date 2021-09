Early sowing of wheat can lead to several problems, from increased chances of insect- or mite-transmitted viral diseases to decreased emergence due to high temperatures and its consequences on wheat germination of particular varieties and reduced coleoptile length. Ideally, growers should consider planting around the optimum window; but, if planting early due to moisture availability or a dual-purpose system, growers should consider selecting wheat varieties with tolerance to major yield-reducing factors in their respective region. Kansas growers should also strongly consider a seed treatment with both fungicides and insecticides if planting wheat early.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO