Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants: Who’s in the line-up for series 12?

By Joanne Kavanagh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

CHANNEL Four is getting ready to welcome a fresh batch of star bakers to The Great British Bake Off tent.

The 2021 line-up includes everyone from a Met Police detective to a retired midwife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ky0x_0bvrvVkI00
The Great British Bake Off is back for a new series with 12 hopefuls Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Who are the 2021 Bake Off contestants?

Every year Bake Off opens the doors of his famous white tent where a dozen amateur bakers are put to work.

Returning to the show is veteran host Noel Fielding.

He is joined by Matt Lucas, who took over hosting duties from Sandi Toksvig on the 2020 season.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also be back as judges.

Amanda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmZwk_0bvrvVkI00
Meet Met Police detective Amanda Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Amanda is a 56-year-old detective with the Metropolitan Police in London.

She told Channel 4 her baking is heavily influenced by her Greek-Cypriot heritage.

Amanda learned to bake as a child with her mum and auntie before studying graphic design and working in advertising, then moving to the police.

Chigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuQ28_0bvrvVkI00
Chigs is hoping to do well in the famous tent Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Chigs is a 40-year-old sales manager from Leicestershire.

Like of lot of amateur bakers, he only started baking seriously during lockdown in 2020.

Chigs said he started using online tutorials to learn complex bakes and chocolate work.

Crystelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q60KQ_0bvrvVkI00
Crystelle took up baking three years ago Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Crystelle is a 26-year-old client relationship manager from London.

She told Channel 4 she started baking seriously three years ago.

Crystelle also revealed she is a self-confessed "stresser".

She said she likes experimenting with flavours and textures inspired by her Portuguese-Goan-Kenyan heritage.

Freya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXkub_0bvrvVkI00
Teenager Freya is youngest contestant Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

At 19, vegan psychology student Freya, from North Yorkshire, is the youngest baker in 2021 line-up.

She says she likes to be "unexpected" with her baking and is "a massive perfectionist".

George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4rlH_0bvrvVkI00
George says he has a 'creative flair' Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

George, 34, is a Shared Lives co-ordinator from London.

He is another baker from a Greek-Cypriot family who "has a keen eye for detail" and says his strength is his "creative flair".'

Giuseppe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qREym_0bvrvVkI00
Giuseppe uses his Italian roots in his baking Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Italian-born, Bristol-based Giuseppe inherited his love for baking from his father who is a a professional chef.

The 45-year-old is a chief engineer loves using Italian flavours in his bakes.

He also brings his engineer’s precision to the results, and describes himself as a "food snob".

Jairzeno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8GmO_0bvrvVkI00
Jairzeno wants to scoop the Bake Off crown Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Jairzeno moved from Trinidad 15 years ago and is a head of finance in London.

The 51-year-old says he obsesses over flavour combinations, particularly using Caribbean spices, and told Channel 4 that "baking is like breathing" for him.

Jürgen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQBQu_0bvrvVkI00
Jürgen is hoping to impress Prue and Paul Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Originally from the Black Forest in Germany, Jürgen moved to the UK in 2003 and now lives with his wife and son in Sussex.

His baking journey began when he decided to bake his own traditional German bread when he couldn’t find any in his adopted home.

He is particularly well-known for his Jewish challah bread, and for the celebration cakes that he loves to bake for friends and family.

Jürgen probably has the most unique hobby out of all the bakers - he is an accomplished trombonist.

Lizzie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBhIL_0bvrvVkI00
Lizzie will be whipping up a storm on Bake Off Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Lizzie is a 28-year-old car production operative from Liverpool.

Speaking to Channel 4 about her kitchen skills she said: "I may look like she's frantic and messy on the outside, but she is usually calm and collected within".

Maggie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUkdu_0bvrvVkI00
Maggie is hopping to scoop the Bake Off crown Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Retired nurse and midwife Maggie, from Dorset, is the oldest baker at 70.

When she's not baking, she loves the outdoors and her hobbies include camping canoeing, kayaking, and sailing.

Rochica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS703_0bvrvVkI00
Rochica swapped dancing for baking Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

After suffering an injury which left her unable to continue her passion for dancing, Rochica turned to baking.

The 27-year-old junior HR business partner from Birmingham says her weakness in the kitchen is "getting flustered and everything going wrong".

Tom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFLBC_0bvrvVkI00
Tom took up baking during lockdown Credit: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Tom is a 28-year-old developer for his family software company in Kent.

He revealed his baking was "a welcome escape" during lockdown.

Tom's other hobbies are amateur dramatics and singing.

When does the Great British Bake Off 2021 start?

There isn't long to wait until Bake Off kicks off on Channel 4.

You can catch the action on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at 8pm.

Episodes will then continue to air every Tuesday at the same time on Channel 4.

