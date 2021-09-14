CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix finally announces Luther film as Idris Elba returns to iconic role in first-look pics

By Jessica Lester
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
NETFLIX has announced that Luther will be made into a FILM as Idris Elba returns to the iconic role in new first-look photos.

The streaming service took to Twitter to share the exciting news, which is sure to delight fans of the BBC One crime drama series.

Luther is due to return as a feature film Credit: BBC
Idris Elba will return to his iconic role as DCI John Luther Credit: Alamy

Lead star Idris, 49, will return as character DCI John Luther, investigating new twisted murders in the the feature film.

He will be joined by two new co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis in the movie, which is written by screenwriter Neil Cross.

Netflix UK wrote to Twitter of the news: "Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film."

The Hollywood Reporter have revealed the plot will follow Luther as she tackles two new villains, portrayed by his new co-stars.

Cynthia is due to play a detective competing with the much-loved DCI to take down the main villain, depicted by Planet of the Apes star Andy.

Idris gave away some details of the film last year, telling fans that the "sky is the limit" on what Luther could achieve if made into a film.

He said: "I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards. I'm looking forward to making that happen.

“With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale."

Netflix are yet to share a release date for the feature length film, leaving fans having to keep their eyes peeled to find out more.

It hasn't stopped hundreds from using social media to celebrate the confirmation of a Luther film, sharing their excitement.

One wrote under Netflix's announcement: "A Luther feature film? No way!" as a second chimed in: "Can't wait for this!"

"Idris Elba coming back as Luther in a new Netflix film," a third wrote alongside a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Star Idris confirmed the film was in the works back in February, suggesting that he had already begun working on it.

Speaking with MistaJam on The All-New Capital Weekender, the 48-year-old discussed his plans for 2021.

He said: "Definitely making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I’m going to be making Luther ‘The Movie’."

He continued: "Yeah I’m super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that, it’s been a long time coming for a movie, for people that have loved the show.

The news comes after Luther scriptwriter Neil Cross revealed there were no plans for a sixth series of the drama.

Back in December he said: "There is not going to be a season six - definitively no season six," for a fear of "churning it out like sausages."

He told fans the "sky is the limit" for the new film Credit: PA
Andy Serkis is set to star as the main villain in the new film Credit: PA
Cynthia Erivo will portray another detective in the movie Credit: Getty

Community Policy