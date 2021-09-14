CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studio flat with shower next to ‘kitchen’ and sofa bed is £650-a-month – and it has no LOO

By Amelia Beltrao
 7 days ago

A STUDIO flat has become available to rent for £650-a-month - but it comes with a catch.

The property in Winchmore Hill, North London offers a minimalist space, comprising a living room, kitchen, shower, and bedroom all in one.

The studio flat in North London is being advertised for £650 a month Credit: Rightmove
The flat comes partly furnished but it doesn't seem like there's room for a bed Credit: Rightmove

The newly refurbished flat, advertised on RightMove, comes only partly furnished, and doesn't even have its own TOILET.

The kitchenette comes equipped a small stove, a sink, a fridge and a few cupboards - but is unusually right next to the apartment's shower.

Meanwhile, the "private shower unit" is not contained within its own bathroom - as the ground floor property shares a toilet within the house.

It is unclear whether the sofa doubles up as a bed.

The North London flat is located near Bush Hill Park station, Winchmore Hill station, and Grange Park station and offers local amenities.

If you're looking for a flat where you can watch your food cooking while taking a shower then you're in luck...

The kitchenette is right next to the apartment's shower Credit: Rightmove

Sofa Bed
