Devin Hoff Shares Anne Briggs’ “Go Your Way” Cover With Sharon Van Etten On Vocals

Mxdwn sat down with experimental artist John Vanderslice to talk about his new EP John, i can’t believe civilization is still going on here in 2021! Congratulations to all of us, Love, DCB, which dropped on July 16th, 2021. Vanderslice discusses the depressing themes and background of the record, his shift in musical styles to a more electronic-inspired sound and his own mental health journey. He also explains how the EP serves as both a tribute to David Berman, a fellow musician and close friend who committed suicide and an anti-suicide pact from Vanderslice to himself. The album was also released alongside a collection of rarities from his past work in the Tiny Telephone Studio. Vanderslice breaks down all of the exciting, depressing and psychedelic events that occurred in his life since lockdown, and more specifically during the creation of this heartbreaking and one-of-a-kind EP.

