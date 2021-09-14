CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Hoff Shares Anne Briggs’ “Go Your Way” Cover With Sharon Van Etten On Vocals

By Michelle Leidecker
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn tribute to influential English folk singer Anne Briggs, Devin Hoff is releasing Voices From the Empty Moor (Songs of Anne Briggs) in the coming months. Hoff has been known for his work with avante-garde artists like Yoko Ono and punk artists such as Mike Watt of Minutemen and Bill Stevenson of The Descendents and his list of collaborators for this tribute album is just as impressive and is imagined. Hoff is collaborating with the likes of Julia Holter, Shannon Lay, and Sharon Van Etten, and has just released the latest single from the upcoming album featuring Sharon Van Etten.

music.mxdwn.com

