Travis Barker’s Kids: Meet His 3 Great Children He Coparents With Ex, Shanna Moakler

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1xbE_0bvrv3MR00
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Travis Barker isn’t just one of the most celebrated drummers in music today: he’s also a doting dad of three amazing kids. Find out all about them.

At first glance, Travis Barker – with his shaved head, skin covered in tattoos, piercings, and never-ending disinterested stare – doesn’t conjure the idea of “father figure.” Yet, the blink-182 drummer (and the person PEOPLE magazine once dubbed “the godfather of punk rock”) is a devoted dad of three. Ironically, the man who beat the skins on “Stay Together For The Kids,” off of blink’s Take Off Your Pants And Jacket album, shared two children with his ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 Shanna Moakler. The two reportedly began dating in 2002, wed in 2004, and finalized their divorce in 2008. In that span of time, they welcomed two children into the world: son Landon and daughter Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3hx3_0bvrv3MR00
Travis Barker and kids at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2109 (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

In addition to these two children, Travis is a stepfather to Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, Shanna’s daughter with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya. Though they aren’t biologically related, Travis and Atiana have a close bond together, one that was featured on the family’s short-lived MTV reality television series, Meet the Barkers. With Travis and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship in full swing, the chances of Travis and Shanna getting back together are zero. Trav and Shanna attempted to rekindle their relationship in 2009, per MTV News, to no avail. The couple has done their best to co-parent their children, despite the ups and downs of their relationship. But, despite the clashing between Travis and his ex, they’ll forever be connected due to the amazing kids they’ve brought into the world.

Landon Barker

Landon Asher Barker was born on October 9, 2003, a year before his mom Shanna and dad Travis tied the knot. As of 2021, Landon seems interested in fashion (his Instagram is full of pictures of him posing in clothes) and possibly acting. Landon was featured in Machine Gun Kelly’s movie, Downfalls High, based on his album Tickets To My Downfall (which Travis produced and played drums on.)

Like his father, Landon has dabbled in music. While Travis is associated with punk rock, Landon – under the moniker OTG Landon – released a rap song, “Holiday,” in November 2020. Two years earlier, when he was only fifteen years old, Landon released a music video for his song, “Don’t Need Her.” In 2019, Landon adopted the OTG Landon (short for “On The Grind”) name and put out “Trust.” While his musical efforts have been mostly rap, he did pay homage to his punk lineage on Halloween 2020 by releasing a faithful cover of “Skulls” by the legendary horror punk band The Misfits.

Alabama Barker

Alabama Luella Barker was born on December 24, 2005. As a young modern woman, Alabama has seemingly focused on being an online influencer. With 715k Instagram followers and 1.4 million on TikTok, Alabama has a captive audience that she treats with photos of her adventures (while also showing off her latest fashion.) In March 2021, Alabama used KVD Beauty products to cover up some of Travis’ facial tattoos in an IG video. During the video, Alabama and Travis goofed around, and it was clear that these two have a warm, loving bond.

Just like her father and her brother, Alabama also has dabbled in music. In 2016, she released a cover of “Blue Christmas” that featured her older brother on drums. A year later, she released “Flowers,” a Bruno Mars “When I Was Your Man” cover, as well as “Our House,” an original song. 2018 saw her put out “Heartbreaker” and another holiday track, “Mistletoe.” Since then, Alabama has left the music to her father.

Atiana De La Hoya

Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya was born on March 29, 1999. She is Shanna Moakler’s eldest child. Her father is famed boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Shanna and Oscar were together from 1997 to 2000. The relationship ended abruptly after Shanna, who was watching the Latin Grammys from home, saw Oscar take another woman to the show, per the New York Post. Atiana was just five years old when Travis married her mother, and despite the breakup, she has remained close with him. She was even featured on Meet The Barkers.

When she was 14, Atiana began modeling but decided to give it up in high school. “I just wanted to hang out with friends. I didn’t want to have a career or work,” Atiana told Page Six. In 2021, she’s back in the game, signing with LA Models. She also paints custom bags for celebrity clients (You can see some of her amazing works by checking out @artbyatiana.) Atiana has been a fixture in Travis’s life, going on family vacations (along with Kourtney Kardashian) and celebrating holidays with him and her siblings.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ALABAMA STATE
MALIBU, CA
CELEBRITIES
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
