Wildlife

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

By Carly Cassella
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 7 days ago
The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaurs#Feathered Dinosaur#Jaw#Birds#Subcircular#The T Rex#African
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

