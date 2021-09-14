Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media Signs Global Talent Partnership With Comcast NBCUniversal

Among the numerous initiatives are first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton Courtesy of Unanimous Media

Share this article on Twitter

Share this article on Email

Show additional share options

Comcast NBCUniversal has teamed with two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and his Unanimous Media banner for an all-encompassing deal that will stretch across the media conglomerate’s many platforms.

Billed as a “global talent partnership,” the multi-year pact for Unanimous, which Curry runs with partner Erick Peyton with a focus on family, sports and faith-based content, includes first-look development deals with Universal Studio Group for scripted and unscripted television projects and DreamWorks Animation for kids and family content.

But that’s not all. Curry will also partner with many other brands across the company’s portfolio for a variety of on-camera and creative opportunities. On the list is joining NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel for coverage of the golf event, the Ryder Cup, as well as launching a reimagining of the famous PSA campaign, The More You Know.

“The reach of Comcast NBCUniversal’s diverse portfolio will allow us to collaborate and support Stephen and Unanimous’ goals and ambitions while making compelling and impactful content for a global audience,” said NBCUniversal’s vice chairman of business affairs and operations, Jimmy Horowitz, in a statement.

Regarding the global talent partnership, Horowitz continued, “We aspire to work with creators who want their impact to reach broadly across our content ecosystem, which makes our partnership with Stephen, Erick and the team at Unanimous Media an ideal fit.”

Peyton said Comcast’s deal aligned with Unanimous’ goals. “They presented to us a vision for a genuine partnership that was creative, multi-dimensional and stayed true to our mission,” he stated. “We can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get started on projects and content that shifts culture in a meaningful way.”

With regards to the Ryder Cup, which featured the top players from the U.S. competing against the best players in Europe, Curry will join GOLF Channel/NBC Sports across various platforms during the competition as an “insider.” Curry will also create original content for GOLF Channel’s Live From the Ryder Cup coverage and GolfPass, with his work to be featured internationally in Sky Sports’ coverage of the competition across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

For the

campaign, Curry will sit down with the artist John Legend to discuss topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion that will appear across many of NBCUniversal’s platforms, including Peacock.

Other concepts are in development with the entertainment group as well as NBC News Studios, MSNBC, CNBC, Universal Parks & Resorts and Comcast’s Xfinity brand.

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Most Popular

Michael K. Williams, ‘The Wire’ Actor, Dies at 54

By Abbey White, Mike Barnes

Norm Macdonald, Comedian and Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ Anchorman, Dies at 61

By Mike Barnes

“There’s Been Fights, There’s Been Tears”: The Making of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

By Lacey Rose

Jon Stewart Isn’t Laughing

By Lacey Rose