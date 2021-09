Yoongi didn't think it was possible to feel happier than he already was, until you moved in with him. [ A/N: Just a heads up, timeline in this story is kind of a mess. ]. Yoongi ruffled his hair as he plopped down on his bed. It's been a rough few days, and tomorrow is finally his day off. He isn't exactly sure what he's gonna do just yet, but he'll get to it.