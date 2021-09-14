CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelrising: New RPG Game to Release in 2022

By Shannon Flynn
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamers can expect a new adventure game to come to next-gen consoles and PC in 2022. Steelrising, a role-playing action game (RPG), will be sure to delight fans of GreedFall and The Technomancer, two other games released by Spiders. The new game allows players to take on the role of Aegis, a robot sworn to protect Queen Marie Antoinette.

Inverse

You need to play the best mafia RPG on Xbox Game Pass ASAP

Crime is cool. Not in real life (usually) but across our various gaming fantasies crime is treated with far more romanticism than, say, the reality of DNA testing pubes. Heists, capers, and assassinations run rampant throughout some of our most beloved titles. And why shouldn’t they? Games thrive on escapism, so it's no surprise law-abiding gamers have made the Grand Theft Auto franchise such a smashing success.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Cult 1990s Anti-RPG Moon is Getting a PlayStation and PC Release

Cult 1990s anti-RPG Moon is, after landing on the Nintendo Switch last year, going to be landing on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Moon is as 90s as games get, but we’re absolutely okay with that. It was, in fact, developed by a number of Square staff who, having worked on Super Mario RPG and other titles, left to form their own studio, Love-de-Lic. Moon was their first title and was released for the PlayStation in 1997, though only in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Yoko Taro’s Next Game Is A Tabletop RPG

Earlier this year, creative director Yoko Taro vaguely revealed a new project during Replicant’s first official livestream. “[This is] a somewhat unusual game,” Taro stated emphatically. “I’ve created something mysterious that I have no idea to explain.” Producer Yosuke Saito added that the game will feel “nostalgic and new” and that the development team believes “it’ll definitely sell well.” Furthermore, in a surprise announcement, Yoko Taro’s next game was finally uncovered. It’s a tabletop RPG, a first for the eccentric game designer.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Old School Anti-RPG Game Moon Has Been Confirmed for PS5, PS4

First released on the PlayStation 1 in Japan back in 1997, Moon is described as an "anti-RPG" without any battles. Later inspiring the likes of Undertale, it's had a cult following for a while, which resulted in a Nintendo Switch release in 2019. The game has now been confirmed to be returning home with a release on PS5 and PS4 at some point in the future.
VIDEO GAMES

