Today Nihon Falcom released a new gallery of screenshots of its upcoming Trails JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki. We get the introduction of four more characters. Renne Bright returns as a foreign student enrolled at the prestigious Aramis Academy. She is the inflexible student council president that understands every situation and can solve every problem. She is friends with Agnes, but it appears that her reason for coming to the Republic of Calvard wasn’t simplòy to go to school.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO