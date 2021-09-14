CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Terrifying false widow spider filmed crawling in Morrisons after dropping from ceiling in front of horrified shoppers

By Amelia Beltrao
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago

A SHOPPER was left terrified after spotting a venomous spider scuttling through Morrisons.

The noble false widow spider, that chomps on human flesh, was seen dropping from a vent in the supermarket’s ceiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rd9jJ_0bvru9lQ00
A false widow spider was spotted crawling in Morrisons after dropping from the ceiling Credit: Triangle News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhQpv_0bvru9lQ00
The creepy crawly was spotted by a shopper who now fears the store is overrun with them Credit: Triangle News

The arachnophobe, who wishes to remain anonymous, is now "extremely" anxious to shop in the store - as he feared it could be overrun with the tiny beasts.

He said: “As I was going past the tills it literally appeared about a foot in front of my face.

“I was quite taken aback by it.

“I noticed it wasn’t a particularly friendly spider, because it looked like one I had been bitten by before.”

The man had previously been bitten by a false widow, leaving him with a sore and painful pus-seeping wound.

He had to undergo two courses of antibiotics after receiving a nasty infection - taking him nearly two months to recover.

Once the shopper made the shocking discovery, he told both in-store staff at the supermarket in Northampton, Northants and head office staff.

He was then reassured by a male shop manager that the store would contact Rentokil.

Morrisons have since acknowledged the spider was found in their store with a spokesperson saying: “This noble false widow is a harmless native British spider commonly found in homes across the UK.”

False widows are one of the UK’s only venomous spiders and are most commonly seen in autumn.

However, earlier in the year there were reports of false widows being driven into homes as a result of the summer heatwave.

One suspected false widow victim ended up with a horrendous flesh-eating wound – five months after being bitten.

In 2018, two east London schools were evacuated following an infestation.

Research from the National University of Ireland suggests they are much less dangerous than their lookalikes, black widows, although their bites can be sore, itchy, swollen and in some cases even lead to hospitalisation.

Pest control expert Jonathan Ratcliffe of Pest.co.uk explained: “The false widow might look super scary but they are usually not aggressive and don’t usually pose a problem.

“If you happen to get bitten it’s like a wasp sting. September and October is when they come inside for warmth.

“You can use a hoover to suck the spider up and dispose into an outside bin”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAiYh_0bvru9lQ00
Morrisons acknowledged the spider in their store and told the shopper they'd call Rentokill Credit: Google
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03elJo_0bvru9lQ00
False widow bites can be sore, itchy, swollen and in some cases even lead to hospitalisation Credit: Triangle News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sc6N2_0bvru9lQ00
False widows are typically found in the autumn

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

UK dad filmed himself on top of landmark seconds before falling 200 feet

A British dad filmed a video from atop a towering rock formation predicting instant death for anyone who fell — only to plummet himself, miraculously surviving a 200-foot fall. Imran Choudhury, 36, told YorkshireLive how he got passersby to take pics in February as he stood on the Trinnacle landmark...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Widow#The Spider#Uk#British#Pest Co Uk
International Business Times

12 Dogs Rip Apart 20-Year-Old Student In Front Of Friend At Picnic Spot

In a horrific incident, a pack of dogs used to guard a herd of goats ripped apart a 20-year-old student in Italy. The victim of the vicious attack was identified as Simona Cavallaro. The university student was walking with a friend at a popular picnic spot in a pine forest at Mount Fiorino in Calabria, a region in southern Italy, when 12 canines mauled her to death.
ANIMALS
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo (Ayra Kay, YouTube) — THE LONDON ZOO — If you've ever been to a zoo, you know at least three things are true: you'll smell more manure than you wish, there will be more strollers than you thought possible, and any and all the big cats will be asleep and/or ignoring everyone.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mirror

Mum says sleeping tot was visited by ghost as baby monitor 'moves on its own'

A mum says she's convinced the ghost of her grandparent visited her baby after she spotted objects moving on footage captured by a baby monitor. Parents Cheryl Scott and Robert Thorrat, from Drongan in East Ayrshire, Scotland, put their son Scott down to sleep on Saturday night but say they later realised something strange had gone one, as reported by Daily Record.
KIDS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Dolphins reportedly helped rescuers find swimmer who had been missing for 12 hours

(WJW) — A swimmer was reportedly rescued as the light faded off the coast of Ireland thanks to the help of some aquatic friends. Reportedly missing for 12 hours, a volunteer crew from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was able to spot the man in the water as he was encircled by a pod of dolphins, the BBC said.
ANIMALS
New York Post

UK homeowner finds spooky doll with chilling message inside wall

A UK man made a shocking discovery inside a wall of his newly acquired home — a spooky doll holding a note declaring that she had stabbed the previous owners back in 1961. “Thank you for freeing me!” reads the note schoolteacher Jonathan Lewis, 32, found with “Emily” in a plastered-up cavity under the stairs in his Walton house, the Liverpool Echo reported.
U.K.
centralrecorder.com

UK school evacuated after false widow spider spotted loose on the grounds

Around 1,300 students were evacuated from a Northamptonshire school on Friday morning after a false widow spider was spotted on the premises. Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton was closed at 11am on Friday, September 17, and the school is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, reports Northants Live. An email...
U.K.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy