Young Boys 2-1 Man Utd LIVE RESULT: Cristiano Ronaldo goal in vain as Lingard gifts Swiss side 94th minute win

Tonight's defeat means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now lost seven Champions League games from his last 11.

Mourinho and van Gaal before him lost six from 20 between them.

Our man Jordan Davies runs the rule over tonight's United players.

Made a few decent saves at the end of the first-half as United appeared flustered following the red card.

Perhaps should have done better for the equaliser at his near post but was not helped by the shocking defending in front of him.

Ultimately cost his side with a stupid and unnecessary challenge that rightly saw him receive a straight red.

Did very little in attack when he was on the pitch, and will now be missing for some crucial games for his club in this competition.

Started in a calm manner and was barely troubled by the Young Boys attack.

But was caught out on a few occasions after the break and gave away some silly fouls that put his team under pressure late on.

Led well when his side were under the cosh as Young Boys looked for their winner.

It could have been a lot worse had it not been for his calmness in tight situations.

Was arguably United’s most creative player at times, constantly getting up the pitch to provide support out wide.

Was hemmed back after the red card and put in a solid display as the pressure mounted – but the cross for the equaliser did come from his flank.

Did very little wrong, but did very little to impact the game either.

Was fortunate not to be subbed off for another defender after the red. Is surprisingly becoming quite the dependable figure for Solskjaer.

Really cannot catch a break after being subbed off at the break despite making his first long-awaited start of the season.

But when he was on the pitch, he was barely noticeable, and was lucky not to be booked for a rash tackle early on.

Showed glimpses of what he could do, but it wasn’t enough in a game where he should be taking it by the scruff of the neck.

Was subbed off after 37 minutes following the red for Diogo Dalot to end what could have been a defining moment of his United career so far.

The assist for his compatriot’s opener was simply outstanding – one that deserved to be a winning assist too.

But as United dropped deeper and deeper, his influence faded – unsurprisingly.

A different kind of performance from the Frenchman – he showed a real strength on the ball when his side needed it.

And we finally saw the sort of leadership he provides for his country. Long may it continue if United are to progress in this competition.

Barely touched the ball before his goal, but he comes alive when he is given a chance in the box.

After 72 minutes his night was over, yet he made sure his impact was felt in a tournament he so desperately wants to win again with United.

EARLIER CHANGE NEEDED

Paul Scholes wanted Ole to make a change earlier to have pace up the top end of the park.

And he points to the sending off for the reason for the defeat.