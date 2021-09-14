CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich LIVE RESULT: Lewandowski nets double as Germans run riot in Champions League opener

By Tom Harvey
 7 days ago

BARCELONA have a long road ahead to rebuild their squad following the departure of Lionel Messi.

Visitors Bayern Munich have dominated from start to finish, running out comfortable winners through a deflected strike from Thomas Muller and a Robert Lewandowski double.

  • TV channel: BT Sport 3.
  • Live stream: BT Sport website or app.
  • Free live stream: BT Sport on EE (EE customers only).
  • Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Garcia, Pique, Roberto, de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba, de Jong, Depay
  • Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Davies, Kimmich, Sane, Muller, Goretzka, Musiala, Lewandowski.

THAT'S ALL FOR NOW!

For the 18th year in a row Bayern have won their opening Champions League match.

It’s now 19 games in a row without defeat on the road in Europe for Julian Nagelsmann’s men.

Robert Lewandowski has also now scored in each of his last 18 Bayern appearances (28 goals).

The last time he played for Bayern without finding the net was the FIFA Club World Cup final against Tigres on 11th February. Not bad going.

As for Barca, they looked a shadow of the famous sides of old. It might be some time before they’re a footballing powerhouse once again.

PIQUE REACTION

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique refused to be downcast despite seeing Bayern Munich secure a comfortable win.

He said: "It's a bad result, obviously. But in the first half we competed. The second goal really hurt us, but I’m positive because the teenagers came on and we were competitive again.

"Little by little we will get better, and we have the basis to do that.

"There is a difference at the moment, obviously, but we have players injured who can bring a lot, especially up front."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41w0yx_0bvrtvZU00
. Credit: PA

FT: BARCELONA 0-3 BAYERN

A Thomas Muller strike and a brilliant brace from Robert Lewandowski earn Bayern a comprehensive win.

It’s the first time in 22 years that Barca have lost their opening Champions League game.

Bayern didn’t really need to get out of second gear.

On this evidence, Barca might struggle to get out of the group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFvin_0bvrtvZU00
  • PEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEP!
  • THE FINAL WHISTLE GOES!
  • BARCELONA 0-3 BAYERN
  • 90. There will be two minutes of added time. Coman flashes a delivery across the face of goal. Bayern aren't sitting back.
  • BARCELONA 0-3 BAYERN
  • 85. It’s that man Lewandowski again. Coman picks out Gnabry whose shot hits the post. Lewandowski is first to the rebound and feints to shoot before blasting home. Ruthless.
  • GGGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOALAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL BAYERN!!!
  • BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN
  • 83. More subs. Yay. Muller is replaced by Sabitzer, while Sane makes way for Coman and Sule is withdrawn for Stanislic.
  • BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN
  • 82. Gavi goes into the book for catching Muller. The youngsters have made a difference to Barca.
  • BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN
  • 77. Better from Barca as they break in numbers. Coutinho goes for goal and sees his effort blocked. Perhaps the pass to Depay would have been the better option. Upamecano is booked for chopping down Depay. Bit needless, that.
  • BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN
  • 75. Depay loses possession again. It’s been a frustrating night for the Dutchman but the service to him has been non-existent.
  • BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN
  • 73. Alba’s race is run. He injured himself stretching for a cross. He trots off for Balde as the 17-year-old makes his first-team debut.
  • BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN
  • 69. Another change by Bayern. Musiala makes way for Gnabry. Not a bad sub to be able to bring on.
  • BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN
  • 68. We’ve seen this before. Coutinho cuts in from the left and goes for goal. However, his effort flies well wide of the far stick.

BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN

66. It’s been a bit of a stroll for Bayern so far. More changes for Barca as former Bayern man Coutinho and Mingueza come on for Garcia and Luuk de Jong. For Bayern, Hernandez replaces Pavard.

  • BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN
  • 59. Barca respond by making a double change. Busquets and Roberto make way for youngsters Gavira and Demir.

BARCELONA 0-2 BAYERN

56. The pressure pays off as Bayern double their lead. Musiala’s strike crashes back off a post but that man Lewandowski pokes home the rebound for his 74th Champions League goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q77iy_0bvrtvZU00
. Credit: Reuters

GGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLL BAYERN!!!

  • BARCELONA 0-1 BAYERN
  • 52. Big save from Ter Stegen to keep out Sane after he plays a neat one-two with Lewandowski. Sane opens his body up and looks to curl it to the far post but Ter Stegen’s right boot denies the German.
  • BARCELONA 0-1 BAYERN
  • 49. Alba’s cross is only cleared as far as Busquets. He wallops it towards goal but Muller sticks out a leg to turn it behind.

BARCELONA 0-1 BAYERN

46. Barca didn’t have a shot on target in the first half. Improvement is clearly needed. No changes by either side at the break.

  • PEEEEEEEEEEEEEP!
  • OFF WE GO AGAIN!

PEEEEEEEEP!!!!!!!

HT: BARCELONA 0-1 BAYERN

The German giants deservedly lead at the break thanks to Thomas Muller’s deflected effort the day after his 32nd birthday.

Leroy Sane had gone close before then, forcing Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a good stop.

Barca have huffed and puffed but created very little. They’ll need to find something extra to get back into this. I can’t see it being 8-2, mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hi6du_0bvrtvZU00
  • BARCELONA 0-1 BAYERN
  • 40. Depay skips past a couple of Bayern players but his run is halted by a firm challenge from Davies.
  • BARCELONA 0-1 BAYERN
  • 35. Bayern drive forward again. Sane goes down in the box but play is waved on.

